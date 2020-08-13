How to Mentally Prepare for Car Racing

Car racing is a high-octane sport, and it can be tough mentally. Drivers not mentally prepared on race day can easily end up losing the race. Even worse, one small mistake can have catastrophic consequences for them and for the other drivers.

Here are some tips to help you get in the right mind space for racing.

Use Visualization Techniques

The mind is a very powerful tool, so use it. You can use visualization techniques to manifest desirable outcomes. Instead of allowing your head to show you what might happen on race day if you screw up, picture the track and your performance in a more positive light.

Find a quiet place where you can be free of distractions and interruptions. Sit down and make yourself comfortable. Close your eyes and run through everything that will happen on race day. Imagine you are actually there in the car. Feel your hands on the wheel and picture your actions. Visualize how you’ll handle different situations and how it will feel when you win the race.

The idea is to practice what might happen in your head and use your mind to visualize a positive outcome. Professional sports players often find that visualizing a positive outcome can help them achieve the same outcome in real life. They have practiced in their head, so when things happen, they are more prepared.

Have Faith in Your Training

You have put in hours upon hours of training at the track, so have faith in yourself. Think back over all your preparations, and you’ll realize you are more than ready for this race. If you don’t feel ready, spend some extra time practicing anything you’re not sure of.

Leave Your Negativity Behind

It is really easy to get sucked into a negative spiral of self-doubt. Negative thoughts often become a self-fulfilling prophecy, where the event you imagine comes to pass, as if by magic. For example, in your head, you think you’re not good enough to compete at this level, so on the day, your nerves get the better of you, and your confidence crashes. Sure enough, you lose control and spin off the track. This reinforces your belief that you are not good enough, and so the cycle continues.

Don’t let negative thoughts drag you down. Have confidence in your abilities and your training. Tell yourself each morning: I can do this!

The racetrack is not the place to open Pandora’s box of fear and doubt. Use the visualization techniques we discussed above to keep those doubts locked firmly away.

Don’t Be Too Confident

Having confidence in your abilities is a good thing, but it’s possible to be overconfident. Drivers who are overconfident often end up being careless on the track. They think they are invincible when in fact they are not. Be confident, but always be aware of what can go wrong. Be professional and adhere to safety regulations at all times.

Don’t Let Mistakes Drag You Down

We are all human, and mistakes happen. If you do make a mistake, treat it as a learning experience. Go over what went wrong and see what you can do differently next time. Don’t sit at home moping – that won’t help!

Look After Your Body

Don’t neglect your physical health. You’ll need plenty of good-quality sleep in the days before a race. If the weather is hot and sticky, Simply Rest suggests that a cooling mattress can make all the difference. Try it and see!

Finally, eat well before the race, as eating the right nutrients will have a positive effect on your mental health, and do some gentle exercise to relieve pre-race stress.