Elliott wins the GoBowling 235 at the Daytona Int’l Speedway Road Course

Is Chase Elliott the new road course king? Well, time will tell but he is certainly on his way after collecting his third straight win on a road course this past Sunday in the GoBowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

“Our guys did a phenomenal job. We just had a phenomenal car. I don’t think I did anything very special today. I think Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and all our guys did a really good job pitting there at the start. We made a couple of really small adjustments, I felt like, there, at that first stop and I was really kind of able to leave it after that.” Elliott said.

This was Elliott's fourth career road course win, and his second win and the 13th top-10 finish of the 2020 season.

Elliott held off Denny Hamlin over a final three-laps. Hamlin got to Elliott’s bumper on the final lap but never got close enough to bump or to make the pass for the win.

“I just would have liked to have stayed closer to him (Chase Elliott) to put a little pressure on entries. My entries were the strong point against him, but I was giving him four car lengths so he could kind of drive the entries the way he wanted to make sure he got a good exit. I wasn’t quite clean enough the last few laps, but I definitely gave myself a chance. Those last couple of corners, I felt like I did as much as I could to get to him and tried to do it the right way.” Hamlin said.

Hamlin, who won stage 2 finished second, Martin Truex Jr. third after a pit road penalty in stage 3.

“Just a strong run for our Bass Pro Toyota. Thought we had a chance to win, no doubt about it. Just got caught speeding on pit road. Had to go to the rear and then got damage so we had to go to the rear again.” Martin Truex Jr. said.

Elliott’s teammate Jimmie Johnson finished fourth after starting 11th. Johnson now sits in the 15th position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 552 points.

“Good job to everyone on my No. 48 Ally Chevy team. I just lacked that rear grip at the end there. That was a really fun and a solid day, that’s what we needed and now we go to my favorite track, Dover. So proud of Chase, what a road racer he is.” Johnson said.

Kaz Grala was substituting for Austin Dillion who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and made his Cup debut finished in the seventh position.

“I never thought my NASCAR Cup Series debut would come in this nature. I first want to say that I’m thankful that Austin’s symptoms are mild and that his wife Whitney and baby Ace are healthy. I hope to see him back in the car next week at Dover International Speedway. It certainly was an honor to get the call from Richard Childress and drive his iconic No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet. I honestly had a blast.” Grala said.

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues with a doubleheader race weekend at Dover International Speedway with the Drydene 311 on Saturday, August 22, at 4:00 p.m. ET and the Drydene 311 on Sunday, August 23, at 4:00 p.m. ET.