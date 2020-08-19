Harvick to move into fifth place on the Cup consecutive starts list at Dover

A significant milestone is in the making for Kevin Harvick approaching this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader races at Dover International Speedway. By the time the Cup Series completes both Dover races on August 22 and 23, Harvick will move into fifth place on the all-time consecutive starts list with 665 consecutive starts.

Harvick’s previous 663 consecutive starts spans all the way back to April 2002 at Talladega Superspeedway, where he returned from a one-race suspension following an on-track altercation with Coy Gibbs in the NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway. From April 2002 at Talladega to November 2013 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, he made 424 consecutive starts in the No. 29 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. During his consecutive streak span with RCR, Harvick achieved 21 victories, six poles, 93 top-five results, 192 top-10 results and over 4,000 laps led. His best points result during his time with RCR was third place, which he achieved in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

From February 2014 at Daytona International Speedway through August 2020 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Harvick’s streak of consecutive starts continued when he made the move to Stewart-Haas Racing to drive the No. 4 car. Through 239 consecutive starts with SHR, Harvick achieved 32 victories, 26 poles, 121 top-five results, 172 top-10 results and over 10,000 laps led. In 2014, Harvick captured his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in his first season with SHR after winning the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

Following the first 23 Cup races of this season, where Harvick has won six races and is the current regular-season points leader, he is tied with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson with 663 consecutive starts. In addition to surpassing Johnson and moving into the top five in the all-time Cup consecutive starts list, Harvick is the leading active Cup competitor with the most consecutive starts among the current Cup field. Johnson’s streak came to an end in July when he tested positive for COVID-19 symptoms and was unable to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a race that was ironically won by Harvick.

With Harvick set to achieve 665 consecutive starts following this weekend, he continues to trail Jeff Gordon (797), Ricky Rudd (788), Bobby Labonte (704) and Rusty Wallace (697) for the most consecutive starts as a Cup Series competitor.

Catch Harvick’s milestone starts at Dover International Speedway on August 22 and 23, with both races to air at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.