Mahindra Racing Signs Alexander Sims for Season Seven

Mahindra Racing announced Wednesday afternoon they have signed former BMW i Andretti driver Alexander Sims for the FIA ABB Formula E season seven in 2021.

“I’m delighted to be joining Mahindra Racing and continuing my Formula E campaign,” Sims said in a press release. It is an exciting opportunity to bring on the team’s package and challenge for strong results. Promoting sustainability and electric mobility is important to me personally and competing in Formula E provides a strong, innovative and forward-looking platform to raise awareness. I want to thank BMW i Andretti Motorsport for all its support during the past two seasons and wish them well for the future. It’s been a huge learning curve coming into Formula E – it’s such a different discipline in motorsport and brings with it great new challenges. I’m excited to continue learning and to use my knowledge to support Mahindra Racing in the upcoming season.”

The London, England native brings tons of racing experience to Mahindra having competing in Formula Renault 2.0 UK Championship in 2008, also achieved the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, a highly respected award in the motorsport industry. In addition, Sims raced in sports cars and has seen numerous success by winning the 24 hours of Spa in 2016, honors in British GT Championship in 2015 and the 2017 ADAC Zurich 24 Hour Race that takes place in Nürburgring.

Sims has competed in the electric series since 2014, Formula E’s first season. Since then, he’s obtained 24 starts over the past two years as his first ride was in season five. He scored a victory this past year at the season race in Riydah.

CEO and Team Principle Dilbagh Gill commented on the Sims announcement.

“I’m thrilled on behalf of the whole team to welcome Alexander,” Gill said. “I’m extremely excited about working with him and the prospect of what we can achieve together is motivating. In Alexander we have proven racing talent plus someone that embodies what Mahindra Racing stands for with his principles in the areas of electrification and sustainability. He is an intellectual driver, a very nice guy, and a team player; I’m enthused about what season 7 will bring and look forward to announcing Alexander’s team-mate in due course. At the same time, I would like to pay tribute Jerome (D’Ambrosio), who leaves us after two years with the team. We have had some great moments together and I wish him all the very best as he moves on to new endeavors. He is a class act and I look forward to seeing what he does next.”

The team confirmed Gill’s announcement that Jerome D’ Ambrosio will not be returning next season.

In D’Ambrosio’s time with Mahindra, he scored a victory in Marrakesh and scored the podium in his debut with Mahindra as well.

Mahindra Racing plans to announce their full driver line up at a later date.