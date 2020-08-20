Weekend schedule for Dover

Angela Campbell
Martin Truex Jr. takes the checkered flag for his victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover International Speedway on May 6, 2019. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images.

NASCAR heads to Dover International Speedway with six races on the schedule including doubleheaders for the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and Sunday. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series East will start off the weekend’s activities Friday afternoon.  

The starting lineup was based on finishing position from the previous race (50%), ranking in team owner points (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

For the second Xfinity race on Sunday, the lineup will be based on Saturday’s finishing order with a top-15 invert. The second Cup Series race on Sunday will also be based on Saturday’s finishing order, but with a top-20 invert.


American Muscle

Friday, Aug. 21

11:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series East Practice – No TV

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series East General Tire 125 – TrackPass/MRN

5 p.m.: Truck Series KDI Office Technology 200 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles) FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Truck Series Pole: Brett Moffitt

Saturday, Aug. 22 

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drydene 200-Race 1 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles) NBCSN/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 

Xfinity Series Pole: Austin Cindric

4 p.m.: Cup Series Drydene 311-Race 1 (Stages 70/185/311 Laps = 311 Miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Cup Series Pole: Chase Elliott

Sunday, Aug. 23

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drydene 200-Race 2 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles) NBCSN/MRN

4 p.m.: Cup Series Drydene 311-Race 2 (Stages 70/185/311 Laps = 311 Miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

