104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Results

INDIANAPOLIS – Results Sunday of the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
- (3) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running
- (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running
- (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 200, Running
- (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 200, Running
- (13) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running
- (15) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 200, Running
- (6) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 200, Running
- (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 200, Running
- (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 200, Running
- (5) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 200, Running
- (28) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 200, Running
- (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 200, Running
- (1) Marco Andretti, Honda, 200, Running
- (22) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running
- (17) Zach Veach, Honda, 200, Running
- (32) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 200, Running
- (30) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 200, Running
- (29) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 200, Running
- (23) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199, Running
- (4) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 199, Running
- (26) Fernando Alonso, Chevrolet, 199, Running
- (25) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 198, Running
- (33) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 198, Running
- (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 198, Running
- (12) Spencer Pigot, Honda, 194, Contact
- (16) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 187, Running
- (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 143, Contact
- (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 121, Contact
- (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 91, Contact
- (21) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 91, Contact
- (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 82, Contact
- (11) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 24, Contact
- (27) James Davison, Honda, 4, Mechanical
Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 157.824 mph
Time of Race: 3:10:05.0880
Margin of victory: Under caution
Cautions: 7 for 51 laps
Lead changes: 21 among 11 drivers
Lap Leaders:
Dixon 1 – 26
Askew 27 – 30
Pagenaud 31 – 44
Power 45 – 46
Dixon 47 – 63
Herta 64
Dixon 65 – 101
Rossi 102 – 105
Dixon 106
Rossi 107 – 114
Dixon 115 – 117
Rossi 118 – 120
Dixon 121
Rossi 122 – 123
Rosenqvist 124 – 131
Dixon 132 – 156
Sato 157 – 167
Dixon 168
Ferrucci 169
Hinchcliffe 170
Veach 171 – 184
Sato 185 – 200
NTT IndyCar Series point standings:
Dixon 335, Newgarden 251, O’Ward 218, Rahal 214, Pagenaud 212, Sato 207, Herta 189, Ferrucci 181, Power 175, Rosenqvist 157.
