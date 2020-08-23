104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Results

INDIANAPOLIS – Results Sunday of the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

  1. (3) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running
  2. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running
  3. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 200, Running
  4. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 200, Running
  5. (13) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running
  6. (15) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 200, Running
  7. (6) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 200, Running
  8. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 200, Running
  9. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 200, Running
  10. (5) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 200, Running
  11. (28) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 200, Running
  12. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 200, Running
  13. (1) Marco Andretti, Honda, 200, Running
  14. (22) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running
  15. (17) Zach Veach, Honda, 200, Running
  16. (32) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 200, Running
  17. (30) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 200, Running
  18. (29) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 200, Running
  19. (23) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199, Running
  20. (4) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 199, Running
  21. (26) Fernando Alonso, Chevrolet, 199, Running
  22. (25) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 198, Running
  23. (33) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 198, Running
  24. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 198, Running
  25. (12) Spencer Pigot, Honda, 194, Contact
  26. (16) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 187, Running
  27. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 143, Contact
  28. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 121, Contact
  29. (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 91, Contact
  30. (21) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 91, Contact
  31. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 82, Contact
  32. (11) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 24, Contact
  33. (27) James Davison, Honda, 4, Mechanical

Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 157.824 mph
Time of Race: 3:10:05.0880
Margin of victory: Under caution
Cautions: 7 for 51 laps
Lead changes: 21 among 11 drivers

Lap Leaders:
Dixon 1 – 26
Askew 27 – 30
Pagenaud 31 – 44
Power 45 – 46
Dixon 47 – 63
Herta 64
Dixon 65 – 101
Rossi 102 – 105
Dixon 106
Rossi 107 – 114
Dixon 115 – 117
Rossi 118 – 120
Dixon 121
Rossi 122 – 123
Rosenqvist 124 – 131
Dixon 132 – 156
Sato 157 – 167
Dixon 168
Ferrucci 169
Hinchcliffe 170
Veach 171 – 184
Sato 185 – 200


NTT IndyCar Series point standings:
Dixon 335, Newgarden 251, O’Ward 218, Rahal 214, Pagenaud 212, Sato 207, Herta 189, Ferrucci 181, Power 175, Rosenqvist 157.


