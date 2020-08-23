104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Results

INDIANAPOLIS – Results Sunday of the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(3) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 200, Running (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 200, Running (13) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running (15) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 200, Running (6) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 200, Running (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 200, Running (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 200, Running (5) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 200, Running (28) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 200, Running (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 200, Running (1) Marco Andretti, Honda, 200, Running (22) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running (17) Zach Veach, Honda, 200, Running (32) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 200, Running (30) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 200, Running (29) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 200, Running (23) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199, Running (4) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 199, Running (26) Fernando Alonso, Chevrolet, 199, Running (25) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 198, Running (33) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 198, Running (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 198, Running (12) Spencer Pigot, Honda, 194, Contact (16) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 187, Running (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 143, Contact (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 121, Contact (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 91, Contact (21) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 91, Contact (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 82, Contact (11) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 24, Contact (27) James Davison, Honda, 4, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 157.824 mph

Time of Race: 3:10:05.0880

Margin of victory: Under caution

Cautions: 7 for 51 laps

Lead changes: 21 among 11 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Dixon 1 – 26

Askew 27 – 30

Pagenaud 31 – 44

Power 45 – 46

Dixon 47 – 63

Herta 64

Dixon 65 – 101

Rossi 102 – 105

Dixon 106

Rossi 107 – 114

Dixon 115 – 117

Rossi 118 – 120

Dixon 121

Rossi 122 – 123

Rosenqvist 124 – 131

Dixon 132 – 156

Sato 157 – 167

Dixon 168

Ferrucci 169

Hinchcliffe 170

Veach 171 – 184

Sato 185 – 200

NTT IndyCar Series point standings:

Dixon 335, Newgarden 251, O’Ward 218, Rahal 214, Pagenaud 212, Sato 207, Herta 189, Ferrucci 181, Power 175, Rosenqvist 157.