The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation Team Up for Nominate a Cancer Hero Program

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Drivers Will Help Raise Awareness for Ovarian and Childhood Cancer Initiatives

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 23, 2020) — NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and his foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), are teaming up with The NASCAR Foundation and more than 40 drivers from all three national NASCAR Series to implement the Nominate a Cancer Hero Program.

The MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation are both champions for the health and well-being of others. With September designated as childhood and ovarian cancer awareness month, the two foundations are partnering to celebrate and support those champions who have overcome the battles of childhood and ovarian cancer.

Fans will have the opportunity to nominate a cancer hero to “ride with” their favorite driver during the September NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Several drivers are auctioning off their driver signature location to be replaced with a cancer hero’s name.

Beginning Saturday, August 22 and ending Tuesday, September 1, the eBay auction site will be live for donors to bid. We are encouraging people to bid on this program to honor a childhood or ovarian cancer champion or a medical provider who made a difference during a cancer patients’ battle. To view a complete list of participating drivers and to place a bid, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/mtjf.

“The number of projects we are doing and the amount of money we are raising and putting into action is incredible,” said Truex, co-founder of Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. “We could not have done all of this without the support of the NASCAR community, great sponsors, and our fans. I appreciate all the drivers who have come on board to make a difference. Sherry and I are so grateful for all of their support.”

Proceeds from this program will support Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Department in Huntersville, N.C. as well as integrative therapies for women and children undergoing cancer treatments and child life services across our racing communities.

“We are honored Martin and his foundation have allowed us to participate in this incredible program,” stated Nichole Krieger, Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “This partnership is a powerful example of how the NASCAR industry can come together to significantly impact the lives of children in need.”

To learn more and to see a full list of participating drivers, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/mtjf



About MTJ Foundation

Martin Truex Jr. Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for the women, children and their loved ones who bravely face treatment and often grim prognoses. The MTJ Foundation is in the building process of two projects with Novant Health after making a $1.2 million gift. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Department at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center will be the only one of its kind devoted exclusively to caring for children and teens open 24 hours a day, seven days a week serving the Lake Norman, North Carolina communities.

The SherryStrong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic is currently scheduled to open in October 2020 in Charlotte and will enhance the current Novant Health Integrative Medicine program, which takes a holistic approach to managing the physical and emotional effects of cancer treatment, recovery and survivorship by combining a range of complementary therapies and healthy lifestyle practices with modern medicine.

Additionally, MTJ Foundation recently made a $750,000 transformational gift to Atrium Health where the funds will be used to support integrative medicine programs at Levine Cancer Institute and pediatric cancer programs at Levine Children’s Hospital.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $36 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN.