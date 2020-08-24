NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings – Dover

The Truck Series continued their 2020 season momentum last Friday night by visiting Dover International Speedway for race No. 13.

Rookie Zane Smith grabbed another victory when the checkered flag flew after 200 laps at the “Monster Mile.” The victory marked his second of the year and slowly, but surely, he is starting to become a championship favorite for the Playoffs. Aside from the Daytona Road Course, Smith has been able to either win or finish inside the top 10. With his late momentum, Smith has upped his average finish to a solid 10.9 and has only one DNF, which is really impressive for a rookie.

While Smith enjoyed the Dover victory, the top 10 finishing order saw a mixed bag of drivers seeing their best finishes to date.

Here are this week’s Power Rankings following Race No. 13.

Zane Smith – After finishing 13th the week last week at Daytona, Smith was back on top at Dover claiming the victory and leading 50 laps. On top of winning Friday’s race, Smith finished fourth in Stage 1 and won the second stage. All in all, not a bad day for the Californian who picked up 57 points and six playoff points. With the victory, Smith tied his GMS teammate Sheldon Creed in the playoff picture with 14 playoff points.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Matt Crafton – Crafton found himself with a shot to win when a late-race restart came with three to go. He maneuvered his way to second following the restart and tried to chase down Smith in the process. Ultimately, the ThorSport driver fell .989 seconds short but did gain stage finishes of second and 10th, respectively. Crafton’s second-place finish was his seventh of the 2020 season.



Previous Week Ranking – Third

Brett Moffitt – Moffitt started on the pole, led 50 laps, and came home to a podium finish of third. In both stages, the Iowan ended up fifth and gained a total of 46 points. Surprisingly, with just one race left before the playoffs are set, Moffitt does not have a win but currently is 94 points above the cut line. Barring any circumstances at Gateway, he could easily lock himself in after one of the stages. Though, he’ll have to pick it up a notch in the Playoffs and start winning a lot more often.



Previous Week Ranking – Fifth

Todd Gilliland – It was a bounce-back race in Gilliland’s camp after finishing 33rd at Daytona Road Course due to an electrical problem. This past weekend at Dover, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Performance team came home with a top-five after finishing fourth. It’s the first time he has finished fourth since Pocono back in June. Gilliland sits 10th on the bubble, +4 above the cut line without a win. If he finishes where he usually does next weekend at Gateway, Gilliland will be in the Playoffs. But, the No. 38 team will have to avoid any issues in order to make it in on points or can get help if there is no new winner.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Ben Rhodes – A much needed fifth place at Dover after finishing outside the top 10 the last two weeks and getting involved in a couple of incidents. Rhodes had a clean race and placed sixth in Stage 2. The fifth-place outing gained the Kentucky native his fifth of the year.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Fell Out

Sheldon Creed – A forgettable 22nd place (four laps down) outing at Dover for Creed after winning Daytona the week prior. The only highlight of the day was Creed finishing sixth in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2.



Previous Week Ranking – First

Grant Enfinger – Enfinger had a quiet day finishing outside the top 10 in 13th, one lap down.



Previous Week Ranking – Second