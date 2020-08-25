GMS Racing Gander Trucks Gateway Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Gateway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best finish: 7

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 13, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 7, Wins: 2, Stage wins: 4, Laps led: 107

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed earned a top-10 finish in his Gander Trucks debut at Gateway in 2019.

– Creed has led laps in seven of the last eight Gander Trucks races in 2020.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 327 this weekend in Dover. Creed has one previous start with this chassis in 2020.

– Creed is currently sixth in the championship standings and is locked into the playoffs with his wins at Kentucky and the Daytona Road Course.

Quote:

“Last week didn’t end how we would’ve liked so looking to bounce back this weekend. There’s another $100,000 on the line after our win at Daytona so that would make another win really special. Really just want to have a solid finish and put ourselves in the best position we can heading into playoffs.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 La Paz Margarita Mix Chevrolet Silverado

Gateway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 10, Best finish: 5

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 13, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 8, Wins: 2, Stage Wins: 4, Laps led: 182

Notes:

– Zane Smith returns to the site of his Gander Trucks debut this weekend. Smith’s only previous Gander Trucks start at Gateway came in 2018 where he started 10th and finished fifth with Kevin “Bono” Manion atop the pit box.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 312 this weekend in Gateway. This chassis finished in the top 10 three times in five starts in 2019 for GMS.

– Smith is currently second in the championship standings, 41 points behind the leader and is locked into the playoffs with his wins at Michigan and Dover.

Quote:

“I’m pumped to go to Gateway. It’s where I made my first truck start with Bono. We had a top five then and the goal is to replicate that this year and compete for a win. We’ve got two wins, but still want to try to capitalize on stage points and go after another win to help our position once playoffs start. Capturing that extra $100,000 in the last round of the Trip to go with our win from Dover would be pretty sweet.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado

Gateway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 5, Best finish: 5, Laps led: 18

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 13, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 8, Stage wins: 4, Laps led: 150

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt will run double duty this weekend, competing in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway before Sunday’s Gander Trucks event at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 313 this week in Gateway. Moffitt earned two top-10 finishes in three starts and led 80 laps with this chassis in 2019.

– Moffitt has finished in the top six in five of the last six races and has led laps in every event since Kentucky at the beginning of July.

– Moffitt is currently third in championship points standings, 47 points behind the leader and 94 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“We had a strong finish last year at Gateway. We’ve been hitting our stride the last few weeks as a team, just haven’t quite finished the job. Hopefully this week is the week we break through and get that first win. There’s still $50,000 on the line and a chance to lock ourselves into playoffs, so this is the perfect time to do it.”

Sam Mayer, No. 24 QPS Employment Group Chevrolet Silverado

Gateway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Gateway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best finish: 15

Notes:

– Sam Mayer heads to Gateway coming off his career-best Gander Trucks finish of 15th in last week’s event at Dover. Mayer has three previous starts at Gateway in ARCA and ARCA East competition.

– Mayer and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 309 this week in Gateway. This chassis was a backup throughout the 2019 season for GMS, but raced twice in 2019 including a win at Iowa last June.

– Mayer will pull double duty this weekend, competing in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race in addition to Sunday’s Gander Trucks event.

Quote:

“Going to Gateway in a truck for the first time will be a challenge, but I know the track so I know what to expect. I know my GMS team will bring me a fast QPS Silverado so I think we will be able to improve on last week’s finish and hopefully run up front!”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Gateway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 13, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 6, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– In addition to his 2019 Gander Trucks start, Tyler Ankrum has a K&N Pro Series East start at the track in 2018 where he finished sixth.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 311 Sunday at Gateway. This chassis accumulated four top-five and five top-10 finishes in six starts in 2019.

– Ankrum enters Gateway with a string of three consecutive top-10 finishes.

– Ankrum is currently ninth in the championship standing, nine points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I feel like our team has been getting better every single week and we’ve had some solid runs the last few weeks. I’m looking forward to going to Gateway to build on that momentum and hopefully we can get out LiUNA Silverado to victory lane.”

