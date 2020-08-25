NGROTS Advance: Tanner Gray – World Wide Technology Raceway

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway, 0.8-mile oval

Race: 14 of 23

Event: WWT Raceway 200 (200 miles, 160 laps)

Schedule:

Sunday, August 30

12:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performace F-150

Although Tanner Gray has no prior starts at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS), he did race there twice last year. He made one start in the ARCA Menards Series finishing 17th after handling issues, and one start in what was the NASCAR K&N East Series where he finished 15th after an accident. This time Gray is hoping for better results in his No. 15 Ford Performance F-150.

In 13 Truck Series races this season, the rookie has two top-five, four top-10 finishes and has led four laps. He finished 17th last weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway after a pit road penalty cost him a potential top-10 finish.

The DGR-Crosley team is bringing the same No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 to Gateway that Gray raced at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June where he finished 12th. Anthony Alfredo also raced this truck at Gateway last year and finished 12th.

The WWT Raceway 200 from World Wide Technology Raceway will be run on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 200-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 55 and 110.

Gray on WWT Raceway: “Gateway is a challenging track. I’ve been there twice and didn’t have great results, but we qualified well in both starts there. If we can unload with a good set-up and have a mistake-free race, I think we can have a solid finish there. I’ve watched a lot of film from last year’s truck race and spent some time on the Ford Performance simulator, so hopefully we can regain the momentum we had earlier this month and get back on track.”