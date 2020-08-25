Two ARCA Races Canceled for COVID-19 Reasons

ARCA Menards Series Officials announced today that two ARCA East Series races, Berlin Raceway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, the ARCA Menards Series has one race canceled on the schedule, which was Salem Speedway.

To make up the canceled events, a combination race with both ARCA and ARCA East will be seen at Toledo Speedway Saturday, September 12 live on MAVTV at 5 p.m./ET.

“The logistical challenges created by COVID-19 forced us to make some difficult decisions,” ARCA President Ron Drager said. “We are disappointed that we won’t be visiting Berlin Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Salem Speedway this year, but we look forward to bringing the excitement of ARCA Menards Series racing back to those great facilities in the future.”

Despite the unfortunate cancellations, a limited amount of race fans will be allowed to watch the combination event at Toledo Speedway. This will be the first time this year, Toledo will have fans at one of their featured events.

There will also be championship points up for grabs in both series as well.