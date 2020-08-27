David Ragan Returns to Darlington Raceway with Shriners Hospitals for Children

Ragan to Compete in NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race with DGR-Crosley

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 27, 2020) – David Ragan will make his return to the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series next weekend at the historic Darlington (S.C) Raceway. Ragan, who will make his first start at Darlington Raceway in a Truck, will return to the track with a familiar partner. Shriners Hospitals for Children will support Ragan and his No. 17 DGR-Crosley Ford F-150 in the 200-mile race. In addition, Envision will be an associate partner.

Ragan has been a member of Shriners International since 2012 and serves as its NASCAR ambassador. He frequently visits Shriners Hospitals and also raises awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children through various campaigns, public service announcements, donations and activities. Ragan auctioned off a 2018 Shiners Hospitals for Children race car at the Barrett-Jackson auction. The winning bid, made by Rick Steele of Select Blinds, raised $300,000 for the Hospitals.

“It’s great to bring Shriners Hospitals for Children back to the track,” said Ragan. “Although I’m not racing full-time, the Shriners and Shriners Hospitals for Children are still a big part of my life. It’s great to get them back at the track to continue to raise awareness of the Hospitals. It’s also great to have Envision back to support this effort. They have been supporting me the past few years, and I appreciate their support.

“Darlington is such a historic track in our sport,” added Ragan. “I really wanted to get back behind the wheel and this was a unique opportunity to race at Darlington in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. I want to thank everyone at DGR-Crosley and Ford Performance for this opportunity.”

Shriners Hospitals for Children provides specialized care to children with orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and cleft lip and palate regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

For over 20 years, Envision has transformed environments to deliver experiences to some of the most recognizable companies across the country. Envision designs and delivers best-in-class store designs, branded environments, custom fixture programs, and digital experiences using a consistent and proven methodology that links strategy, design, production, installation and ongoing data/business intelligence services.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Learn more at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

About Envision

For over 20 years Envision has been at the forefront of innovative thinking and groundbreaking ideas by integrating design, delivery and technology solutions for many of the best-known brands on a global scale. With just over 95 employees located in our Miami, Toronto or satellite offices throughout North America our unique service offering enables us to seamlessly integrate design and technology into built environments and enhance the way people connect and interact with their environment creating memorable user interactions and experiences. Our clients have become accustomed to the value our solutions add through our 4 specialized practices delivered as One Integrated Agency: Strategy and Design; Digital Experiences; Manufacturing and Program Delivery; and Data Solutions.

About DGR-Crosley: DGR-Crosley is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and Crosley Brands CEO, Bo LeMastus. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance.

In its first three years of operation, DGR-Crosley has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.