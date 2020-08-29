CarParts.com Gives Fans Chance to Win All-Star Bumper

Sweepstakes Now Open to Offer Piece of Racing History

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 29, 2020) – CarParts.com, the e-commerce auto parts company that recently donated over $40,000 to charity after becoming the owner of the No. 43 bumper off the car driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr., is now hosting a fans-only sweepstakes of the historic memento.

Fans can now go to https://sweepstakes.carparts.com/allstaropenbumper for their opportunity to win the bumper that is signed by Michael McDowell and Wallace.

CarParts.com was the winning bidder of a NASCAR Foundation auction of the bumper after it was donated by McDowell and Front Row Motorsports. CarParts.com made a winning bid of $20,034, with all proceeds benefiting Motor Racing Outreach (MRO). CarParts.com then made an additional donation of $20,043 to Victory Junction in honor of Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM). Now, coming full circle, CarParts.com is giving a fan the opportunity to own the bumper.

“We feel there is no better owner of the All-Star bumper than a fan,” said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. “The fans are the heart, soul and driving factor of NASCAR. Their passion is unmatched and it’s only fitting that we host a fan-only sweepstakes after Michael and Bubba came together to sign the bumper. We hope this makes for a fun and prized possession for the lucky winner.”

CarParts.com is the tech-forward company with a fast, easy-to-use website that improves the way drivers shop for the parts they need. The e-commerce business offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website and a 90-day return policy that assures customers they will get the right parts, guaranteed. The company has delivered over 50 million parts across America.

“This is the fans’ chance to own a cool piece of history from the Bristol All-Star race, thanks to CarParts.com,” said McDowell. “So much good has come out of the bumper, and now a fan will finally own it. I can’t thank CarParts.com enough for doing this.”

The sweepstakes will end on September 6.

About CarParts.com

With over 50 million parts delivered, CarParts.com has helped drivers across the contiguous United States keep their vehicles on the road. Leveraging our company-owned national DC network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out unnecessary costs to provide quality parts at a discount. Combined with our 90-day returns and intuitive mobile experience, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get the parts they need delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners United States Air Force and World Wide Technology (WWT).

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).