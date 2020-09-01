GMS Racing Gander Trucks Darlington Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Darlington.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 14, Wins: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 8, Stage wins: 4, Laps led: 122

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed will carry a throwback scheme at Darlington, paying tribute to Jimmie Johnson’s trophy truck. Creed and Johnson, both from Southern California, got their start in off-road racing.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 302 this weekend in Darlington. Creed has four previous starts with this chassis in 2020, most notably a third-place finish at Pocono in June.

– Creed has led laps in eight of the last nine Gander Trucks races in 2020.

– Creed is currently fifth in the championship standings and is locked into the playoffs with his wins at Kentucky, Daytona Road Course and Gateway

Quote:

“Obviously, it’s my first time at Darlington and the first time in a few years for the trucks so not really sure what to expect. We’ve had some time in the simulator thanks to Chevy and that does a good job of getting us prepared. I’m really excited about my throwback scheme, it’s a throwback to Jimmie Johnson’s trophy truck. We’ve both got really similar backgrounds and we’re from the same town so being able to have a throwback scheme to him this weekend is pretty cool. We’ll go out there and just be patient and see how things shake out and try to be around at the end to go for another win.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 MRC Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Darlington.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 14, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 9, Stage Wins: 4, Laps led: 227

Notes:

– Zane Smith will carry a throwback to the iconic Wood Brother’s No. 21 scheme this weekend at Darlington.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 301 this weekend at Darlington. Smith has two top-six finishes and 20 laps led in two starts with this chassis in 2020.

– Smith is currently second in the championship standings, 28 points behind the leader. Smith is locked into the playoffs with his wins at Michigan and Dover in August.

Quote:

“Darlington looks like a fun place. Luckily, we’ll get to start towards the front, but I really don’t have any expectations going in. Just hoping for a shot at the win!”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 GMS Fabrication Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Darlington.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 14, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 9, Stage wins: 4, Laps led: 150

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt has two prior NASCAR starts at Darlington Raceway, one Cup start in 2015 and a Xfinity start in 2020 where he finished 11th.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 306 this week in Darlington. Moffitt has four top-10 finishes and 34 laps led in five starts with this chassis in 2020.

– Moffitt’s Silverado will feature a throwback scheme to Bobby Allison’s 1985 Miller scheme.

– Moffitt is currently third in championship points standings, 33 points behind the leader and 118 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“Darlington will be interesting. I’m one of only a handful of drivers in the field that have had track time at Darlington, whether it was in a truck or another NASCAR series. I was able to run the Xfinity race earlier this year and my guys on the 23 team have been running Xfinity races there the last few years. Hopefully that will play out to our advantage. We’ve been so close for the last few weeks, looking forward to going out there this weekend and trying to finally get that first win of the season.”

Greg Biffle, No. 24 Sokal Digital Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Gateway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts in 2020.

Notes:

– The 2000 Gander Trucks Champion will make his season debut at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Greg Biffle earned a pair of Southern 500 trophies in 2005 and 2006 at Darlington as well as a Xfinity Series victory at the track in 2004.

– Biffle and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 320 this weekend in Darlington. This chassis has five prior starts this season and went to victory lane at Charlotte with Chase Elliott.

– Biffle’s No. 24 will feature a throwback scheme to Ricky Hendrick’s Gander Trucks scheme from 2001.

Quote:

“I’m super excited to get back in the trucks. I cut my teeth in NASCAR in the trucks series and I really enjoy it. I love Darilngton. I have a few wins there in the Cup series. I’m excited, but I’m really nervous since I haven’t been in a truck in a little over a year and with no practice or anything, just cold turkey. It’s going to be exciting.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Darlington.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 14, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 6, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum will compete at Darlington with a throwback scheme to Junior Johnson’s iconic 1966 yellow banana.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 322 Sunday at Darlington. Ankrum has two top-five finishes in four starts with this chassis in 2020.

– Ankrum enters the Darlington weekend ninth in points, 15 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“It’s hard to know what to expect since I’ve never been to Darlington. We have had some time on the simulator so I’m not going in completely blind. My plan is to be patient and see how things play out, and hopefully we’ll be around at the end to compete for a win.”

