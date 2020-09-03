Haley Focused More than Ever as Playoffs Near

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 3rd (2020)

Best finish at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 10th (2020)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 3rd (2020)

Best finish at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 8th (2020)

Race Notes

Saturday, September 5 at 12:30PM ET on NBC

Stages: 45/90/147 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We’re heading to Darlington Raceway this weekend – our second trip to Darlington. It’s going to be a fun one. We won last weekend at Daytona International Speedway, so we’re coming off some momentum. We’ve got two wins, and we’re chasing that third win. We’re trying to make this last little kick before the playoffs a good one. I can’t wait to get this No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet to Darlington and go race for a win. We’re starting on the pole, and we got the number one pit stall selection. Hopefully we can go get a win!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.