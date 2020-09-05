Brandon Jones steals a win at Darlington Raceway

It was the perfect day for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, also known as the “Track Too Tough To Tame”. Many drivers earned their Darlington stripe today and several drivers more than once. There was one driver who happened to be at the right place at the right time and that was Brandon Jones in his No. 19 Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing, who came away with the win, his third of the season.

“Look at the right side of this thing!” he exclaimed, “I think everybody’s looks like this. That’s what’s so much fun about this track.’ He added, “This is a tough place to get around.”

Coming in second place today was the No. 10 Chevy of Ross Chastain.

“Denny (Hamlin) was faster, I knew that and everyone watching NBC knew that,” Chastain commented, “I just kept ripping the top as best I could, I probably hit it 25 times.” He added, “I was really struggling on entry. I’m just proud of this group and proud of their effort.”



Ryan Sieg brought his No. 39 RSS Racing Chevy into third place today.



Riley Herbst and Hamlin would round out the top five. Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, Austin Hill, and Myatt Snider finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Stage 1 only had 2 cautions. The first was for the cars of Sieg, Hemric and Brandon Brown who got tangled up together. The second was a scheduled competition caution. By Lap 34 Hamlin took the lead after starting at the rear of the field. He would win the stage.



Stage 2 had one caution for Noah Gragson. Allgaier had tire trouble and went behind the wall and later returned to the track. Hamlin retook the lead from Briscoe on Lap 84 and went on to win the stage.



Stage 3 is where all the action was. Jeremy Clements stalled on the track and brought out the caution. David Starr smacked into the wall after his tire went down. Next, Brett Moffitt’s car laid fluid on the track, sending several cars spinning and bringing out the red flag for cleanup. When the race resumed, a battle between Chastain and Hamlin was on. It was exciting to watch as Hamlin tried to take the lead away. Both cars bounced off the wall several times. Coming down to the white flag both Hamlin and Chastain got into the wall, and Jones, who was in third, jumped into the lead and the race win. It was such an exciting race to watch, I can’t wait for the rest of this weekend’s racing.



Austin Cindric leads the Xfinity Series points standings with 1005 points, in second is Chase Briscoe with 951 points, third in the points is Chastain with 911 points, fourth is Gragson with 878 points, and rounding out the top five is Harrison Burton with 789 points.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads next to Richmond Raceway on Friday, Sept. 11.



NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 23

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 147 Laps – 200.802 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 8 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 147 6 2 0 54 Running 2 5 10 Ross Chastain Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet 147 2 4 0 51 Running 3 11 39 Ryan Sieg CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet 147 9 6 0 41 Running 4 6 18 Riley Herbst # Monster Energy Toyota 147 0 10 0 34 Running 5 37 54 Denny Hamlin(i) SportClips Toyota 147 1 1 0 0 Running 6 3 20 Harrison Burton # DEX Imaging Toyota 147 0 5 0 37 Running 7 14 9 Noah Gragson Unilever United for America Chevrolet 147 5 0 0 36 Running 8 7 1 Michael Annett OREO/Pilot Flying J Chevrolet 147 8 8 0 35 Running 9 26 61 Austin Hill(i) Toyora Tsusho Toyota 147 0 0 0 0 Running 10 20 93 Myatt Snider # The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet 147 0 0 0 27 Running 11 2 98 Chase Briscoe Highpoint.com Ford 147 4 3 0 41 Running 12 4 22 Austin Cindric MoneyLion Ford 147 3 7 0 37 Running 13 1 11 Justin Haley LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 147 0 0 0 24 Running 14 27 78 BJ McLeod Koolbox Ice Toyota 147 0 0 0 23 Running 15 9 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 147 0 0 0 22 Running 16 24 36 Alex Labbe DGM Racing Chevrolet 147 0 0 0 21 Running 17 17 68 Brandon Brown Costal Carolina University Chevrolet 147 0 0 0 20 Running 18 10 4 Jesse Little # Shriners Hospitals Chevrolet 147 0 0 0 19 Running 19 18 15 Colby Howard Project Hope Foundation Chevrolet 147 0 0 0 18 Running 20 23 13 Chad Finchum CRASHCLAIMSR.US Toyota 146 0 0 0 17 Running 21 25 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt KSDT CPA Chevrolet 146 0 0 0 16 Running 22 33 99 Matt Mills JF Electric Toyota 146 0 0 0 15 Running 23 28 8 Joe Graf Jr # Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet 146 0 0 0 14 Running 24 30 74 Bayley Currey(i) Mutt and Jeff Porkskins Inc. Chevrolet 146 0 0 0 0 Running 25 29 6 Ryan Vargas Cranio Care Bears Chevrolet 146 0 0 0 12 Running 26 19 44 Tommy Joe Martins Gilreath Farms Red Angus Chevrolet 145 7 0 0 15 Running 27 12 21 Anthony Alfredo Blue Otter Polarized Chevrolet 145 0 0 0 10 Running 28 32 5 Vinnie Miller Koolbox Ice Toyota 145 0 0 0 9 Running 29 34 52 Kody Vanderwal # The Rolling Home Show with Bill Malone Chev 145 0 0 0 8 Running 30 35 90 Dexter Bean Sleep Well Chevrolet 145 0 0 0 7 Running 31 16 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Chevrolet 135 10 0 0 7 Running 32 13 51 Jeremy Clements Repairables.com Chevrolet 129 0 9 0 7 Running 33 21 2 Brett Moffitt(i) Knockaround Chevrolet 118 0 0 0 0 Oil Leak 34 22 7 David Starr Richardson Service 1991 Inc. Chevrolet 108 0 0 0 3 Accident 35 36 66 Stephen Leicht JANIKING Toyota 11 0 0 0 2 Suspension 36 31 47 Kyle Weatherman Back The Blue Chevrolet 5 0 0 0 1 Accident 37 15 8 Daniel Hemric Poppy Bank Chevrolet 2 0 0 0 1 Accident



