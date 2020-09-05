Brandon Jones steals a win at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 03 Dash Championship Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 05, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It was the perfect day for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, also known as the “Track Too Tough To Tame”. Many drivers earned their Darlington stripe today and several drivers more than once. There was one driver who happened to be at the right place at the right time and that was Brandon Jones in his No. 19 Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing, who came away with the win, his third of the season.

“Look at the right side of this thing!” he exclaimed, “I think everybody’s looks like this. That’s what’s so much fun about this track.’ He added, “This is a tough place to get around.”

Coming in second place today was the No. 10 Chevy of Ross Chastain.


American Muscle

“Denny (Hamlin) was faster, I knew that and everyone watching NBC knew that,” Chastain commented, “I just kept ripping the top as best I could, I probably hit it 25 times.” He added, “I was really struggling on entry. I’m just proud of this group and proud of their effort.”

Ryan Sieg brought his No. 39 RSS Racing Chevy into third place today.

Riley Herbst and Hamlin would round out the top five. Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, Austin Hill, and Myatt Snider finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Stage 1 only had 2 cautions. The first was for the cars of Sieg, Hemric and Brandon Brown who got tangled up together. The second was a scheduled competition caution. By Lap 34 Hamlin took the lead after starting at the rear of the field. He would win the stage.

Stage 2 had one caution for Noah Gragson. Allgaier had tire trouble and went behind the wall and later returned to the track. Hamlin retook the lead from Briscoe on Lap 84 and went on to win the stage.

Stage 3 is where all the action was. Jeremy Clements stalled on the track and brought out the caution. David Starr smacked into the wall after his tire went down. Next, Brett Moffitt’s car laid fluid on the track, sending several cars spinning and bringing out the red flag for cleanup. When the race resumed, a battle between Chastain and Hamlin was on. It was exciting to watch as Hamlin tried to take the lead away. Both cars bounced off the wall several times. Coming down to the white flag both Hamlin and Chastain got into the wall, and Jones, who was in third, jumped into the lead and the race win. It was such an exciting race to watch, I can’t wait for the rest of this weekend’s racing.

Austin Cindric leads the Xfinity Series points standings with 1005 points, in second is Chase Briscoe with 951 points, third in the points is Chastain with 911 points, fourth is Gragson with 878 points, and rounding out the top five is Harrison Burton with 789 points.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads next to Richmond Raceway on Friday, Sept. 11.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 23

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 147 Laps – 200.802 Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1819Brandon JonesToyota14762054Running
2510Ross ChastainNutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet14724051Running
31139Ryan SiegCMRRoofing.com Chevrolet14796041Running
4618Riley Herbst #Monster Energy Toyota147010034Running
53754Denny Hamlin(i)SportClips Toyota1471100Running
6320Harrison Burton #DEX Imaging Toyota14705037Running
7149Noah GragsonUnilever United for America Chevrolet14750036Running
871Michael AnnettOREO/Pilot Flying J Chevrolet14788035Running
92661Austin Hill(i)Toyora Tsusho Toyota1470000Running
102093Myatt Snider #The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet14700027Running
11298Chase BriscoeHighpoint.com Ford14743041Running
12422Austin CindricMoneyLion Ford14737037Running
13111Justin HaleyLeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet14700024Running
142778BJ McLeodKoolbox Ice Toyota14700023Running
15992Josh WilliamsDGM Racing Chevrolet14700022Running
162436Alex LabbeDGM Racing Chevrolet14700021Running
171768Brandon BrownCostal Carolina University Chevrolet14700020Running
18104Jesse Little #Shriners Hospitals Chevrolet14700019Running
191815Colby HowardProject Hope Foundation Chevrolet14700018Running
202313Chad FinchumCRASHCLAIMSR.US Toyota14600017Running
21250Jeffrey EarnhardtKSDT CPA Chevrolet14600016Running
223399Matt MillsJF Electric Toyota14600015Running
23288Joe Graf Jr #Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet14600014Running
243074Bayley Currey(i)Mutt and Jeff Porkskins Inc. Chevrolet1460000Running
25296Ryan VargasCranio Care Bears Chevrolet14600012Running
261944Tommy Joe MartinsGilreath Farms Red Angus Chevrolet14570015Running
271221Anthony AlfredoBlue Otter Polarized Chevrolet14500010Running
28325Vinnie MillerKoolbox Ice Toyota1450009Running
293452Kody Vanderwal #The Rolling Home Show with Bill Malone Chev1450008Running
303590Dexter BeanSleep Well Chevrolet1450007Running
31167Justin AllgaierBRANDT Chevrolet13510007Running
321351Jeremy ClementsRepairables.com Chevrolet1290907Running
33212Brett Moffitt(i)Knockaround Chevrolet1180000Oil Leak
34227David StarrRichardson Service 1991 Inc. Chevrolet1080003Accident
353666Stephen LeichtJANIKING Toyota110002Suspension
363147Kyle WeathermanBack The Blue Chevrolet50001Accident
37158Daniel HemricPoppy Bank Chevrolet20001Accident



