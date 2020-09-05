Ford Performance NASCAR: Darlington XFINITY Post-Race Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2020

SPORTS CLIPS HAIRCUTS VFW 200 – DARLINGTON RACEWAY

FORD PERFORMANCE DRIVER – POST RACE QUOTES

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

11th – Chase Briscoe

12th – Austin Cindric

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang — YOU WERE WHERE YOU WANTED TO BE WITH 30 TO GO, BUT OBVIOUSLY THE FLUID ON THE TRACK CHANGED YOUR DAY. “You can’t control stuff like that, but, overall, we were in contention to win. I felt like we could have beat Denny, so that’s something to hang our head high on. Him and Harvick are the guys dominating the Cup Series, so I’m proud to be able to run with those guys. I just hate that the oil situation happened, but you can’t control that and it was something that was out of our hands.”

WERE YOU AWARE AT ALL THAT THE 02 WAS DROPPING ANY FLUID EVEN THOUGH THAT WAS HAPPENING BEHIND YOU? “No, I had no idea. I was kind of saving my tires and just went into turn one on that lap and the next thing I knew I was spinning out instantly. I definitely hit something. I guess it was oil, but I had no idea any of that was going on or there was even an issue on the racetrack.”

THREE RACES TO GO IN THE REGULAR SEASON, SO IS THE GOAL TO TRY AND GET AS MANY PLAYOFF POINTS AS POSSIBLE? “Yeah, for sure. I think for us the biggest thing is just trying to make sure we have a five-point playoff point lead over the 22. More than likely he’s gonna win the regular season at this point and if we can be five or six ahead that puts us tied or one up going into the playoffs, so I think that’s probably the biggest goal right now is just trying to make sure we can do that. That obviously requires winning stages and races. I felt like we had a good opportunity to do that today, but it just didn’t work out.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang — “I think the biggest positives we can take away as a group for our No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang was we learned a lot. We tried something new and tried to fix the problems with something new and I think we learned more of what not to do today and how to be better in trying to apply it later on. Without being overly specific, I feel like we learned those things. We didn’t have a very good day execution-wise. We had to come back in and tighten up some lugnuts there after everyone had made their final pit stops, so that was obviously lost all of our track position and we struggled to make our way back up. I didn’t think we were really well-suited for the end of the race there and probably didn’t do myself any favors with some of the damage I got throughout the day, but, overall, we learned some things and tried some things. We were aggressive with the things that we tried today, so I think that’s something to be proud of — that we’re in that kind of a position and have that kind of confidence in ourselves, but I think it’s just as important to be able to go back and rebound next week at Richmond.”