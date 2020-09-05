Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Darlington

Track: Darlington Raceway
Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
Date: September 5, 2020
___________________________________________________
No. 22 MoneyLion – Austin Cindric
Start: 4th
Stage 1: 3rd
Stage 2: 7th
Finish: 12th
Status: Running
Laps Completed: 147/147
Laps Led: 0
Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+54)
Notes:
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang team battled their way through tight conditions and an unscheduled pitstop to score a 12th-place finish in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway. Cindric continues to lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings, 54 markers ahead of second place Chase Briscoe.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action with the Richmond Raceway doubleheader next weekend. The first race will take place on Friday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio followed by race two on Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Quote: “I think the biggest positives we can take away as a group for our No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang was we learned a lot. We tried something new and tried to fix the problems with something new and I think we learned more of what not to do today and how to be better in trying to apply it later on. Without being overly specific, I feel like we learned those things. We didn’t have a very good day execution-wise. We had to come back in and tighten up some lugnuts there after everyone had made their final pit stops, so that was obviously lost all of our track position and we struggled to make our way back up. I didn’t think we were really well-suited for the end of the race there and probably didn’t do myself any favors with some of the damage I got throughout the day, but, overall, we learned some things and tried some things. We were aggressive with the things that we tried today, so I think that’s something to be proud of — that we’re in that kind of a position and have that kind of confidence in ourselves, but I think it’s just as important to be able to go back and rebound next week at Richmond.”
