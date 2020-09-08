Trevor Bayne – Richmond Raceway 250 Race Advance

Richmond Raceway 250 | Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Proceller8 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Trevor Bayne

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TBayne6

Trevor Bayne on Racing at Richmond: “I’m pumped to get another shot this weekend in the Niece Motorsports Proceller8 Chevy,” said Bayne. “Last weekend didn’t show what we are capable of, and I feel way more comfortable going into the weekend, now knowing what these trucks drive like. I’ve always liked short track racing and look forward to 250 more laps at Richmond.”

Bayne at Richmond: Thursday night’s race at Richmond Raceway marks Bayne’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the .75-mile track.

In eight NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Bayne earned two top-five finishes and six top-15 finishes.

Bayne has seven NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Virginia track, with two top-15 finishes.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from Proceller8 at Richmond Raceway.

In a crowded market of nutritional supplements, the Proceller8 product line stands out, with a high standard for product quality and non-stop mission to bring the best to customers.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.