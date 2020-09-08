Win a 4K Credit Courtesy of AmericanMuscle

Sponsored by SpeedForm | Enter Daily Until 10/24/2020

PAOLI, Pa. (September 7th, 2020) – SpeedForm sponsors AmericanMuscle’s (AM) latest sweepstakes. Entrants have the chance to win “100% off coupon” in the form of an in-store credit worth up to $4000. Sweepstakes entries are accepted daily until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 24th, 2020 and no purchase is necessary to enter or win. The giveaway is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are age 18 or older at the time of entry.

SpeedForm supports Mustang/Challenger owners with superior styling products and parts that range in price to ensure affordability. Popular products include window louvers, rear spoilers, tail light covers, custom-fit car covers, and more. Many of SpeedForm’s body parts come pre-painted in basic colors or are available unpainted and ready to customize as needed.

The grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about October 31, 2020, and contacted shortly thereafter. The “100% off coupon” is awarded in the form of $4K in-store credit toward the purchase of any parts and accessories available americanmuscle.com, americantrucks.com, extremeterrain.com. Mustang and Challenger owners are invited to enter daily until October 24, 2020, via their respective entry pages below.

Mustang: https://www.americanmuscle.com/speedform-mustang-parts.html

Challenger: https://www.americanmuscle.com/speedform-challenger-parts.html

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service.

Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.