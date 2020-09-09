Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen returns June 24-27, 2021

Third round of the Michelin Endurance Challenge features nearly 24 hours of on-track action

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (Sept. 9, 2020) – One of the most prestigious sportscar races in North America, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will return to Watkins Glen International with the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, June 24-27, 2021, the sanctioning body announced today.

“The Sahlen’s Six Hours always offers plenty of fan-friendly entertainment on and off track for the weekend,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “From the accessibility of the drivers, the ability to get right up to the cars on the fan walk, and the overall atmosphere of the weekend, this has become a marquee event on the calendars for both our fans and for fans of sportscar racing around the world.”

The second leg of the Michelin Endurance Challenge features world-class drivers and a diverse range of premier Prototype and GT manufacturers. The weekend of nearly 24 hours of on-track activity also includes the Michelin Pilot Challenge Tioga Downs Casino and Resort 240, Porsche GT3 Cup, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races.

Sportscar racing has been a staple of Watkins Glen, since the first post-World War II road race in North America was held around the village streets in 1948. Since 1969, The Glen has hosted the six-hour endurance summer classic, formerly one of three American rounds of the World Sportscar Championship from 1968 to 1981. The event has featured motorsports legends and past winners such as Hurley Haywood, Dan Gurney, Scott Pruett, Mario Andretti and Derek Bell.

Ticket information, specific times and networks will be released at a later date.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.