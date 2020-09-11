ARCA Finalizes Remainder of 2020 Schedule

Eleven Races Set Throughout ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards East, and ARCA Menards West

Toledo, Ohio (September 11, 2020) – ARCA has finalized the remainder of the 2020 schedule, with 11 events spread out over the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West over the next seven weeks. There are six events on the ARCA Menards Series calendar, two of which are combination races with the ARCA Menards Series East, four ARCA Menards Series West races, and a single stand-alone race for the ARCA Menards East.

The highlights include:

The ARCA Menards Series will visit Toledo Speedway for the third time in 2020 for a 200-lapper on September 12, followed by the first series race at Bristol Motor Speedway since 1969 on Thursday, September 17. The races will both pay points for the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East.

Winchester Speedway returns to the ARCA Menards Series schedule for the first time since 2017 on Saturday, September 19.

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West will both be in action on Saturday, September 26. The ARCA Menards Series West opens the day with the General Tire 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200, the finale for the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown, at Memphis International Raceway, takes place later in the evening.

The traditional August date at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield has been rescheduled to October 4.

Another weekend doubleheader for the ARCA Menards Series West has been added in California, with All-American Speedway in Roseville set for Friday, October 23 followed by Kern County Speedway in Bakersfield on Sunday, October 25.

The ARCA Menards Series East will end its season on Saturday, October 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. The ARCA Menards Series finale follows on Friday, October 16 at Kansas Speedway and the ARCA Menards Series West will close Saturday, November 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

The updated, revised 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule:

9/12 AMS/AMSE Toledo Speedway (5 pm ET, MAVTV)

9/17 AMS/AMSE/SCS Bristol Motor Speedway (9:30 pm ET, FS1)

9/19 AMS Winchester Speedway (3 pm ET, live, TrackPass, 6 pm same day delay, MAVTV)

9/26 AMSW The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 pm ET, TrackPass)

9/26 AMS/SCS Memphis International Raceway (6 pm ET, MAVTV)

10/4 AMS Illinois State Fairgrounds (3 pm ET, MAVTV)

10/10 AMSE Five Flags Speedway (8 pm, TrackPass)

10/16 AMS Kansas Speedway (8:30 pm ET, FS2)

10/23 AMSW All-American Speedway (10 pm ET, TrackPass)

10/25 AMSW Kern County Speedway (6 pm ET, TrackPass)

11/7 AMSW Phoenix Raceway (6 pm ET, TrackPass)