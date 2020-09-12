CHEVY NTT INDYCAR SERIES MID OHIO DOUBLEHEADER: WILL POWER PUTS CHEVY ON POLE FOR RACE ONE

CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HONDA INDY 200 DOUBLE HEADER

MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE

LEXINGTON, OHIO

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP – RACE 1

SEPTEMBER 12-13, 2020

WILL POWER PUTS CHEVY ON POLE FOR RACE ONE

For the 60th time in his NTT INDYCAR Series career, Will Power will lead the field to the green flag with his No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. Power’s winning lap was one minute, 06.3343 seconds.

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET POLE WINNER:

THIS IS YOUR 59TH CAREER POLE. WHAT A GREAT RUN AT THE END OF THE SESSION. WHAT’S IT GOING TO TAKE TO KEEP THE NO. 12 CAR UP FRONT IN THE RACE?

“Man, I did not expect that because the track keeps getting better; but it was a pretty good lap we did, and it stuck. I’m really happy to have the Verizon Chevy in P1. It makes a big difference here. So, we’ll see if we can finally convert a pole into a win. Man, that’s what we’ve been trying hard to do.”

COULD THE TRACK REALLY CHANGE THAT MUCH THAT YOU WER IT WOULD BE THAT DIFFERENT FOR GROUP 2?

“Usually it’s way better because it just takes rubber. But it was difficult honestly. Like, it never came in for us. So, I’m guessing it just stayed the same for the other guys.”

Team Chevy's Josef Newgarden, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay and Simon Pagenaud will

Today’s race will start at 4:30 pm ET on NBCSN and IndyCar Radio Network.

