Buescher finishes 25th at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (Sept. 12, 2020) – Chris Buescher finished 24th on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, after battling a tight-handling Fastenal Ford Mustang for much of the 400-lap event.

Buescher rolled off the grid 25th, and held track position when the competition caution came out on lap 30. The team pitted for four tires, fuel, an air pressure adjustment and a track bar adjustment. Back on track 20th, the driver was able to stay steady for a while but got shuffled back a few positions with reports of a tight handling ford. The team took the green-white checkered flag 23rd for stage one.

The team visited pit road at the stage break for fuel, a wedge adjustment and fresh tires. After a quick stop, Buescher got back on track to restart 16th. When the green flag waved, Buescher gave it all he had but was shuffled back to 22nd. At lap 160, the No. 17 team pitted under green for a track bar adjustment, fuel and tires. With the stage going caution free, Buescher ran out of laps to move forward and finished stage two 27th.

The Prosper, Texas native came down pit road at the stage break for another air pressure adjustment, fuel and fresh tires. The team restarted 25th and one lap down. By lap 265, the driver reported that his Ford was free handling and had no drive. The team discussed the best way to tighten up the car and decided to pit under green at lap 291. After a stop for tires, fuel and additional adjustments, Buescher got back on track in 25th. Buescher maintained track position – gaining one spot to finish the race 24th.

Buescher and the No. 17 team return to track at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network, PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.