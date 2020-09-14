NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings – Richmond

For the first time since 2005, the NASCAR Truck Series returned to Richmond International Raceway for the last race of the regular season, before the playoffs began.

Grant Enfinger was once again back on top with the checkered flag passing teammate Matt Crafton after Crafton dominated late in the race. By earning the victory, the Alabaman gained five playoff points headed to the first race for the Round of 10 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday.

However, there were also a few notables that happened throughout the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond, and we’ll take a look at them with this week’s Power Rankings.

Ben Rhodes – While it wasn’t another win as he had hoped, Ben Rhodes had a solid outing at Richmond, but one he might look back on as the playoffs start to get down to the wire. The Kentucky native started second, led 25 laps, and won Stage 2 before coming home to a third-place finish. The top five finish marked Rhodes’s seventh of the season and placed him sixth on the playoff grid, 12 points back from first.



Austin Hill – An atta boy effort in Hill’s camp as they clinched the regular-season title after Hill’s Stage 2 efforts and gained an additional 15 points for the playoffs. Before clinching the title, Hill led early on and seemingly had the truck to beat. Though as the night wore on, his truck somewhat fell off the pace and never could contend for the win after being strong through the first 65 laps. Despite the uncharacteristic-like finish, Hill finished third in both stages and continued his streak of top 10 finishes.



Grant Enfinger – Right place, right time for Enfinger when his teammate and then race leader Crafton caught lap traffic at the wrong time with five laps to go. Enfinger made the pass for the eventual win and took home his third checkered flag of the season. Enfinger led three times for 18 laps and finished second in both stages respectively.



Brett Moffitt – Moffitt led 32 laps before coming home in the fourth position. Had he not been passed by Crafton for the lead late, there’s no telling if the Iowan would have held on for the win in what would have been his first victory of the year. With the top-five finish, Moffitt is fifth on the playoff grid, 11 points back from first. Though I’m sure Moffitt wishes he could have the race back in terms of a victory.



Todd Gilliland – After the unfortunate circumstance the week prior at Gateway after contact with Sheldon Creed that took him out of the win, Gilliland bounced back for a 17th place finish and locked himself into the playoffs for his efforts. The Front Row Motorsports driver is ninth on the grid, 23 points back from first.



Sheldon Creed – It was somewhat of a disappointing outing for Creed who never really contended for the victory and came home in the 13th position, one lap down, and could only salvage a Stage 2 finish of eighth. However, Creed will start the playoffs as the points leader with 2,026 points. It will be interesting to see if Creed can carry his mid-season momentum throughout the playoffs and if he makes the Championship 4 at Phoenix.

