GMS Racing Gander Trucks Bristol Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best finish: 6

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 16, Wins: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 8, Laps led: 204, Stage Wins: 5

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed has qualified for the Gander Trucks Playoffs for the first time in his career and enters Bristol first in the playoff standings with 26 playoff points.

– Creed the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 310 this week in Bristol. Creed earned two top-10 finishes in five starts with this chassis in 2019 including a sixth-place finish at Bristol.

– Creed has led laps in nine of the last 11 Gander Trucks races this season.

– In addition to his 2019 Gander Trucks start at Bristol Motor Speedway, Creed has one ARCA East start at the track in 2017 where he qualified second and finished 11th.

Quote:

“Bristol is fun, we had to work our way through the field lat year, but ended up with a solid finish. We’re sitting in a pretty good spot heading into the playoffs, but the best way to make it to Phoenix is to just keep winning. That’s the goal, to get a win early and lock in to the Round of 8.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Atari Hotels Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 16, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 271, Stage wins: 5

Notes:

– Zane Smith enters Bristol second in the playoff standings with 22 playoff points, four points behind the leader.

– Smith has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Bristol in 2019 where he finished 11th and one ARCA East start in 2017 where he finished ninth.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 330 at Bristol. Smith has led 83 laps with this chassis in three previous starts in 2020. This is the same chassis that Smith took to victory lane at Dover.

Quote:

“I like Bristol, it’s a challenging track. I ran here in an Xfinity car last year and ran in the East series a few years ago, so I’m not going in completely new like the last few truck races we’ve had. We’ve built some speed and momentum up the last couple weeks and I hope we can carry that over into the playoff and get wins as early as we can to make our way to the final four.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Wins: 1, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Laps led: 65

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 16, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 11, Laps led: 245, Stage Wins: 5

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt is the defending Gander Trucks race winner at Bristol Motor Speedway and looks to repeat last year’s success this Thursday in the first round of the 2020 Playoffs.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 304 this week in Bristol. This is the same chassis that Moffitt took to victory lane at Bristol and Chicagoland in 2019. Moffitt has one top-five finish in two starts with this chassis so far in 2020.

– This is Moffitt’s third consecutive year in the Gander Trucks Playoffs and enters Bristol fifth in the playoff standings with 15 playoff points, 11 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“Bristol is a track I’ve had success at in the past and hopefully we can repeat that success on Thursday night. We’ve been hitting our stride these last few weeks, but it’s been frustrating continuing to come up short. Bristol would be a perfect time to turn things around and get that first win and lock ourselves into the next round.”

Sam Mayer, No. 24 All Weather Armour Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best finish: 4, Laps led: 24

Notes:

– In addition to his 2019 Gander Trucks start at Bristol, Sam Mayer went two-for-two in 2019 in the ARCA East Series at Bristol. Mayer won the spring event in April 2019 from the pole and led every lap and led 13 laps in August en route to victory lane.

– Mayer and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 309 this weekend in Bristol. This chassis has raced five times in 2020 with a best finish of fourth at Gateway with Mayer. This is the same chassis that won at Iowa for GMS in 2019.

– Mayer will pull double duty on Thursday competing in the ARCA Menards Series / ARCA East race after the conclusion of the Gander Trucks race. Mayer currently leads the ARCA East standings and the Sioux Chief Showdown standings in ARCA.

Quote:

“Going back to a track that I’ve been to in the truck is really exciting. The fact that I ran so well there last year in my first race means that I’ll be even better this year, and we’ve proven we can contend for wins. I’m really excited because I know the GMS Chevys are really good at Bristol and we will be fast.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 5, Best finish: 20

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 16, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum has qualified for the Gander Trucks Playoffs for the second consecutive year. Ankrum enters Bristol 10th in the playoff standings with two playoff points, 24 points behind the leader.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 305 Thursday night in Bristol. This chassis two top-three finishes in three starts for GMS in 2019.

– In addition to his 2019 Gander Trucks start at Bristol, Ankrum has one ARCA East start at the track in 2018 where he led 32 laps and finished fourth.

Quote:

“Obviously, we want to be as consistent as possible and build on the momentum we’ve had the last few weeks, but our main goal for Bristol is to win. That’s the best way to secure our spot in the next round.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.