Natalie Decker – UNOH 200 Race Advance

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Natalie Decker

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Natalie Decker on Racing at Bristol: “Last week definitely didn’t go the way we’d hoped, so we are looking to rebound this week at Bristol,” said Decker. “I’m excited for another chance to go short track racing and I’m thankful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for their hard work and Ruedebusch Development & Construction for their support.”

Decker at Bristol: Thursday night’s Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks Decker’s second start at the half-mile track.

On the Truck: Decker’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Ruedebusch Development & Construction.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.