NGROTS Advance: Todd Gilliland – Bristol Motor Speedway

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway, 0.533-mile oval

Race: 17 of 23

Event: UNOH 200 (106.6 miles, 200 laps)

Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 17

7:30 p.m………….Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150

Thursday night’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway kicks off the 2020 Playoffs Round of 10. For the first time in his Truck Series career, Todd Gilliland is one of the 10 drivers qualified to compete for the championship. He is seeded ninth, 23 points behind first place and one point above 10th. Making the playoffs is also special since Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is new to the Truck Series and made the Round of 10 in its first attempt with Gilliland in the No. 38 Ford F-150.

Gilliland is happy to have Bristol as the first race of the playoffs. He used to not enjoy racing there, but since winning a NASCAR K&N East (now ARCA East) race there in 2018, it pumped up his confidence at the half-mile oval. Since then has has one top-five and two top-10 finishes in his two NGROTS starts there.

In 16 starts this season, Gilliland has four top-five, nine top-10 finishes and has led 92 laps in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for FRM. This Thursday, Speedco will be back as the primary sponsor for Gilliland.

Speedco, part of the Love’s family of companies, will be back on Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 at Bristol. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

The UNOH 200 from Bristol Motor Speedway will be run on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 200-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 55 and 110.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Bristol: 2

Best Start: 8th (2018)

Best Finish: 5th (2018)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 9th in the Round of 10 Playoffs

Gilliland on Bristol: “I’m really excited about going back to Bristol. I won a K&N race there a couple years back. I never really had good runs there before that, so it gave me a lot of confidence walking into the gate there. It’s a very intimidating race track. You are going super fast on the banking and things feel like they happen twice as fast. You really have to be on top of things all night long and if you lose focus for one second, which is really easy there, you can get yourself in a lot of trouble. We’re looking for a solid night there to gain maximum points.”