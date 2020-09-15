Ross Chastain – UNOH 200 Race Advance

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 iRacing Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Bristol: “I love racing at Bristol,” said Chastain. “We had such a strong truck in this race last year, so I’m excited to get back and compete for a win. I always enjoy the chance to come and race in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports. Thanks to Mr. Al and iRacing for the opportunity.”

Chastain at Bristol: Chastain has four previous starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Chastain has two top-three finishes and has never finished lower than 19th. Last season, Chastain led 78 laps en route to a third-place finish.

Chastain has 10 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts and four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry the iRacing colors at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.