Walk-On’s and Panini America Go Bristol Night Racing with Gray Gaulding

Fort Worth, TX. (September 17, 2020) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux as primary Xfinity sponsor for No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro and Panini America as primary NASCAR Cup sponsor for No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro this coming weekend under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Watching his 2nd place finish last month at Daytona, our team cannot wait to be back onboard with Gray at Bristol in the No. 07 Walk-On’s Chevrolet Camaro racing in the Food City 300 this Friday night and again with Panini on Saturday night. A walk-on plays for the love of the game, so Gray’s passion on the track is a perfect fit” stated Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO.

“It is still hard to believe that just a few weeks ago in Daytona that I was able to match my career best finish in all three NASCAR series. I am so proud of what our entire team accomplished last month, but I think my story as a walk-on is really just getting started. I plan to give everything I have as I represent the Walk-On’s and Panini brand and everyone like me who believes in chasing their dreams!”, stated Gray.

In addition to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Panini America, the Official Trading Card of NASCAR will be riding along Friday night as an associate sponsor and will return Saturday as the primary NASCAR Cup Series sponsor of the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The Bristol event will be Panini’s 7th Cup race this year with a season best finish of 25th at Texas Motor Speedway back in July.

“Gray and his team were instrumental last season in helping us establish a strong presence at NASCAR tracks across the country and to educate diehard NASCAR fans about the many positive aspects of our NASCAR trading cards,” said Jason Howarth, Panini America Vice President of Marketing. “As NASCAR increases the number of fans at the track, we are excited to celebrate sports that fans everywhere are clamoring for and promote our Panini trading card products that help deepen that connection and are available at Walmart, Target, hobby stores nationwide and online at www.paniniamerica.net.”

“Panini overall has been a great partner for us to work with over these past two years and is really why I have been able to continue competing in this great sport. I am excited to return to Bristol this weekend with all of our fans along with Panini recalling that last year we had a career highlight when NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes rode on my hood and we finished 6th ”, commented Gray.

Additional sponsors for Friday and Saturday races include www.Refi4Cash.com and Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers. Make sure to catch all the race action on NBCSN starting at 7:00 PM Eastern Time Friday and 7:30PM Eastern Time Saturday.

About Walk-On’s

Success in sports and success in life often come from similar paths. Brandon Landry has turned the traits he learned as a college basketball walk-on into virtues that he shares freely with everyone on the Walk-On’s team as part of his life’s calling. Today, with over 100 locations in the works across 15 states, the sky is the limit. Walk-On’s operates with a mission of delivering a memorable game day experience with a taste of Louisiana created by an All-American team. Brandon regularly and proudly shares his goal with everyone on his team – To Win! For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com.



About Panini

The Panini Group, established more than 50 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, MLBPA, NHL, NHLPA, College, FIFA, MLBPA, Disney, and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Panini has distribution channels in more than 100 countries and employs a staff of over 800. For more information visit us at www paniniamerica net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.



About SMG

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered an “outside of the box” company that works with clients and sponsor partners to provide “stand out” experiences leveraging the motorsports, music, and other professional sports platforms. SMG uses advanced technology solutions and processes to provide highly effective and measurable results. For more information, visit www.standoutmg com.