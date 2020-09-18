Toyota Racing NGROTS Post-Race Recap — Bristol 9.17.20

CHANDLER SMITH DRIVES TO TOP-10 FINISH IN BRISTOL

The 18-year-old Smith earns first top-10 finish of the season

BRISTOL, Tennessee (September 17, 2020) – Chandler Smith (sixth) led Toyota at the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday evening. Toyota Playoff drivers Christian Eckes and Austin Hill battled adversity all night. Eckes earned stage points in both stages and finished the race in the 13th, while Hill made contact with the wall on lap two and battled damage all night. The Truck Series regular season champion drove to a 26th-place finish.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Bristol Motor Speedway

Race 17 of 23 – 200 Laps, 106.6 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Sam Mayer*

2nd, Brett Moffitt*

3rd, Tanner Gray*

4th, Parker Kligerman*

5th, Trevor Bayne*

6th, CHANDLER SMITH

13th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

16th, DEREK KRAUS

19th, RAPHAEL LESSARD

23rd, CLAY GREENFIELD

25th, DANNY BOHN

26th, AUSTIN HILL

27th, JOSH BILICKI

33rd, STEWART FRIESEN

36th, JOSH REAUME

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTIAN ECKES, No. 18 Safelite Auto Glass Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 13th

Solid stage points, but not the finish you wanted. How was your race as a whole tonight?

“We tried hard. We just didn’t make it happen I guess. Had an okay Safelite Tundra at times, just fought track position all night and really wasn’t good enough to pass. I’m ready for Vegas. Thankfully, we don’t have to come to Bristol next week.”

You ran really strong at Las Vegas in the spring. What is your focus for that race?

“Just building on our last race. We ran really well there. Of course, we got in a crash, but I thought we had a Tundra to at least run second to Kyle (Busch), if not, win. We will try to hit it hard this week and try to figure it out, because we definitely missed it this week. On to the next one.” .”

AUSTIN HILL, No. 16 United Rentals Toyota Tundra, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Finishing Position: 26th

Obviously a disappointing race filled with issues from the early laps, but how do you and your team rebound and head to Vegas for next week’s race?

“I think we could have run in the top-10 tonight with our United Rentals Toyota Tundra, but we had a brake issue all race long. We’re not sure if it was from the damage early in the race or if we had another issue. We’ll go back and evaluate what happened and be ready to try to get a win at Las Vegas. We have a good history at Vegas so I’m ready to get there and see if we can get to victory lane.”

