It is more than just a race for Joe Graf Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev.: As NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Joe Graf Jr. returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Alsco 300, the SS GreenLight Racing driver is racing more than just to chase his first career Xfinity checkered flag.

During the 200-laps that await him in his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series run at the 1.5-mile track, the 22-year-old will use Las Vegas to partake in the virtual myFace eighth annual Races for Faces.

More than half a million people in the United States are living with a craniofacial difference and they all deserve access to personalized care and support.

myFace, is a leading nonprofit focused on providing the comprehensive care, education and information to help people with craniofacial differences lead full and productive lives.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event that usually attracts thousands of participants will now be done virtually providing a platform that now everyone across the nation can join as myFace creates and celebrate an environment where we can all feel safe, hopeful and empowered – and come together in solidarity to know we collectively have the capacity to make a difference.

For every lap that Graf Jr. completes in Saturday’s race, he will donate $10 with a total donation of up to $2,000 as his contribution to participating in Races for Faces.

“I plan to complete all 200 laps in honor of my incredible sister who has triumphed through her own facial differences,” said the driver of the No. 08 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro.

“I have pledged $10 per lap completed and I have created a Races for Faces team page where fans, our partners and even others in the industry can show their support with a donation of their choice.

“This is a great event and while I’m bummed that I can’t participate in person, this is the next best thing. Looking forward to a great race on Saturday afternoon at Las Vegas.”

Those wanting to make a gift to the Graf Jr. team can do so by clicking here.

Saturday’s race initiative is Graf Jr.’s latest involvement with myFace.

In 2018, he donated a portion of his ARCA Menards Series championship winnings to the organization and last summer, he hosted several children dealing with craniofacial differences for an ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

If you are interested in learning more about this fantastic organization you can check out myface.org.

The Alsco 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 27th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 34-car field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 26, 2020, with live coverage on NBCSN, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

About myFace:

myFace is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to changing the faces – and transforming the lives – of children and adults with facial differences.

For nearly 70 years, myFace has worked with patients and families to provide multi-disciplinary, comprehensive care by funding medical, dental, speech, nutrition and psychosocial services.

myFace also provides other important services and resources, such as access to patient and family support groups, workshops, and webinars; travel assistance and housing for out-of-town families; as well as education and public awareness.