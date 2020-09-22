Travis Pastrana – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 iRacing/Elliott’s Custom Trailers/Pit Viper/Wienerschnitzel

Driver: Travis Pastrana

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport

Pastrana on Racing at Las Vegas: “Having the opportunity to race Kansas earlier this year was a lot of fun, but I didn’t get up to speed until the last part of the race,” said Pastrana. “Cody [Efaw], Al [Niece] and the awesome people at Niece Motorsports talked to me after and we agreed that it was worthwhile to try to get back in this year before that confidence goes away. An opportunity came up with Conor through iRacing and we both decided to go all in for Vegas. It’s a fun team. It’s a good track for us. I’m looking forward to taking what I learned from Kansas and racing the rear wheel drive Pro2 at Crandon and putting it into action.”

Pastrana at Las Vegas: Pastrana will make his fourth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Pastrana has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 10th-place result coming in 2013.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Truck will race with support from iRacing, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Pit Viper and Wienerschnitzel at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is an authorized inTech Trailer, United, Featherlite, ATC, Legend, Alumitech, Haulmark, and EZ Go dealership serving the Warsaw, Indiana area. Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, values the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with customers, by giving the best customer service available.

Pit Viper Sunglasses is the optimal blend of style and performance, made for a rugged and outgoing lifestyle.

Founded in 1961 by John Galardi with a single location in Southern California, Wienerschnitzel has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.