Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas II

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas

With just seven races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series season, the circuit heads west this weekend to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for its second event at the Nevada track in 2020. Jack Roush has 16 wins all-time at the 1.5-mile track, including seven in the NCS.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-Mile)

South Point 400

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Vegas Next Stop for NASCAR Playoffs

· For the first time since the return to racing, NASCAR heads west as Las Vegas Motor Speedway plays host to the fourth race of the NASCAR Playoffs, and first in the Round of 12. All three National series will be at the 1.5-mile track this weekend as part of their respective playoff schedules.

· Following action in Vegas, the series heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4) followed by the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 11) to cap off the Round of 12.

· The starting lineup will once again be set by three competition-based performance metrics, rewarding both season-long and single-race performance. Chris Buescher will roll off 16th for the event, with Ryan Newman starting from the 27th position.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Bristol Recap, Vegas Preview

· Newman finished 25th last weekend in Bristol.

· Buescher rallied late to finish eighth at Bristol, his seventh top-10 of the 2020 season.

· Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s machine for the Sunday evening race in Las Vegas, where he has 10 top-10 results and an average finish of 15.7.

· SunnyD is back on Buescher’s machine this weekend for the first of two-straight races for the brand as part of the #SUNNYDouble. During #SUNNYDouble race week, fans will have the opportunity to win a personalized, virtual signed hero card, a virtual photo with Buescher and their very own personalized SunnyD bottle. Fans will also have the chance to win spectacular SunnyD giveaways like lanyards, t-shirts, hats, laptop stickers and more.

Early JACKpot

Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for Roush Fenway.

Inaugural Sweep

Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success

Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas

In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, Roush Fenway again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFR seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas

Roush Fenway has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.

Across the Board at Vegas

All in all, Roush Fenway Racing has tallied 16 total NASCAR wins, while turning 37,000+ laps in NASCAR action at LVMS for 55,000+ miles, while leading over 2,600 laps at the track in NASCAR’s top three divisions. At the same time the organization has finished inside the top 10 in 50 percent of its 176 NASCAR starts at LVMS.

Roush Fenway Las Vegas Wins

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Burton Cup

2000 Burton Cup

2003 Kenseth Cup

2004 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Burton NXS

2002 Burton NXS

2005 Martin NXS

2009 Biffle NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

1997 Ruttman NGOTS

1999 Biffle NGOTS

2007 Kvapil NGOTS