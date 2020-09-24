NASCAR WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR RACE AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY WILL NOT BE RESCHEDULED

South Boston, VA…..South Boston Speedway officials announced this week the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event that was postponed in March will not be rescheduled.

The event, which was originally scheduled for March 21, was to have been the 2020 season-opening event at “America’s Hometown Track.”

“It is disappointing that we are unable to reschedule the event,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“We miss the great racing and the excitement the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour brings for our fans.”

Fans that purchased advance tickets for the event should contact the South Boston Speedway office at 434-572-3945 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 for information.

South Boston Speedway has been a popular venue for the NASCAR Modified competitors.

“Fans across the region have enjoyed seeing the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams compete here,” Rice said.

“The Modifieds are the fastest and most powerful cars that fans see race here, and the competition level on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is very high. Fans are treated to a great show when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits our track for one of its stops in the South.”

Ron Silk won at South Boston Speedway in 2019 when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returned to “America’s Hometown Track” for the first time since 2001.

Prior to that, the former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour visited South Boston Speedway each season from 2009 through 2016, with a total of 11 events being held at the .4-mile oval.

The history and popularity of the Modifieds at South Boston Speedway pre-dates the touring series events. The Modified Division was the featured racing division at South Boston Speedway from the time the track held its first race in 1957 through 1968 season.

South Boston Speedway joined the NASCAR fold in 1960, and for a total of nine seasons the track’s NASCAR track champion was the Modified Division champion. The legendary late Ray Hendrick won four of his five career South Boston Speedway track championships in the Modified Division.

No racing events have been held at South Boston Speedway this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the speedway is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for teams wishing to schedule testing sessions. The track is available for testing from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Teams wishing to schedule testing sessions should contact the speedway office at least a day ahead to schedule a testing date.

For the latest information and announcements about South Boston Speedway and its events go to the track's website at www.southbostonspeedway.com