Jordan Anderson Racing Heads West to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Race Overview – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5 Miles)

Race: World of Westgate 200; 134 Laps – 30/60/134; 201 Miles

Date/Broadcast: September 25, 2020 6:00 PM PT (9:00 PM ET)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports GO App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Social Media: Facebook: JordanAndersonRacing Instagram: JordanAndersonRacing Twitter: J66Anderson

Jordan Anderson- No. 3 FirstMate Pet Foods/ Pet Partners Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Starting Position: Anderson will start the World of Westgate 200 from the 21st position for Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup is based on a new competition-based performance metrics system: weighted lap 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, driver points, 35 percent.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Anderson is set to make his seventh NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In seven previous races Anderson has an average finish of 18.43 and best finish of 14th in 2019.

FirstMate Pet Foods, established in 1989, is a family-owned and operated premium pet food manufacturer. FirstMate takes great pride in making all of their own foods to ensure quality. All of the diets are veterinarian formulated using quality ingredients to meet the unique nutritional needs of dogs and cats. FirstMate is proudly sold through independent pet specialty retailers across North America. For more information on First Mate Pet Foods, visit them online at FirstMate.com, and follow their social channels at Facebook.com/FirstMatePetFoods, Twitter @FirstMatePet, and on Instagram @FirstMateKasiksPetFoods.

Pet Partners; With more than 13,000 registered teams making more than three million visits annually, Pet Partners serves as the nation’s most prestigious nonprofit registering handlers and animals as volunteer teams. Pet Partners teams visit with patients in recovery, people with intellectual disabilities, seniors living with Alzheimer’s, students, veterans with PTSD, and those approaching end of life, improving human health and wellbeing through the human-animal bond. For more information on Pet Partners, visit www.petpartners.org and follow them on their social channels at Facebook.com/petsforhealth, Twitter @pet_partners, and Instagram @PetPartners.

Quote:

“To say I’m excited about the trip to Las Vegas this week with our new paint scheme would be an understatement. I’ve always enjoyed the Las Vegas track ever since I first ran there back in 2015. To bring a new partner into the sport with FirstMate Pet Foods on the truck for Friday night’s race is a huge opportunity for our team – and we hope to make them proud with a solid effort and great finish. When we first talked about the idea of having our dog Brecks on the truck all the representatives over at FirstMate were supportive of it from the start – so to see it go from just a dream to reality has been really special. It makes the entire partnership so authentic to represent the dog food on my race truck that our dog eats at home. Our entire team has been working incredibly hard these past few weeks so we’re looking for Vegas to be the start of some great momentum to end the 2020 season on a high note.”

Chassis:

Jordan Anderson Racing will be bringing chassis #007 back into action this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 007 chassis was a fan favorite throughout the 2019 season as the team’s workhorse truck, and the great finishes the team earned while running it. #007 last raced at the Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year in June, and gave the team a 14th place finish at Las Vegas in 2019 during the fall race.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series that is focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for it sponsors. The single-truck team was founded in 2018 by owner-driver Jordan Anderson, a hard working 29-year old that is extremely passionate about the sport of NASCAR and the history that behind it.

Anderson will pilot the No. 3 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Silverado throughout the 2020 season. In a shared building with AM Racing, the team operates out of their Statesville, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress and success.

3 FirstMate Pet Foods/ Pet Partners Chevrolet Silverado