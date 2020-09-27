Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Las Vegas 9.26.20

BURTON DRIVES TO TOP-10 AT LAS VEGAS

Harrison Burton earns third straight top-10 finish

LAS VEGAS (September 26, 2020) – Rookie of the Year leader Harrison Burton (ninth) earned a top-10 finish to lead Toyota in the Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. The three Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas ran together most of the night in the Playoff opener at Las Vegas with Brandon Jones (11th) and Riley Herbst (12th) following Burton to the line. With one race complete, Jones and Burton are both above the Playoff cutline as the series moves to Talladega Superspeedway

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 27 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Briscoe*

2nd, Noah Gragson*

3rd, Daniel Hemric*

4th, Justin Allgaier*

5th, Ryan Sieg*

9th, HARRISON BURTON

11th, BRANDON JONES

12th, RILEY HERBST

17th, AUSTIN HILL

20th, STEFAN PARSONS

28th, TIMMY HILL

35th, CHAD FINCHUM

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How was your race in Las Vegas this weekend?

“Yeah, it was a tough one to say the least. We really weren’t good to start the race, but I feel like we got better and better as we went. It just wasn’t good enough. If you give yourself a bad starting point at these places without practice, then you don’t have a chance to work up through it and you put yourself in a deficit. We were kind of fighting an uphill battle all night. Our DEX Imaging Toyota team gained some ground, but not enough.”

Next up is Talladega. Have you and your Joe Gibbs Racing teammates already talked strategy for the superspeedway?

“We kind of tried something different at Daytona earlier this year that seemed to help us a little bit on the plates. It is going to be interesting with all three of us not guaranteed in, what we have to do to kind of make sure we all make it in or what we have to do. I’m sure we will have a meeting before Talladega comes around, but I would expect it to be similar to Daytona where we worked together as a team and tried to stick as many Toyotas together as we can. We feel like once we get our cars together, we will be in pretty decent shape. We just have to get there and work together as a team. Hopefully, we can all work together for a collective goal.”

# # #

