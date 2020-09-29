FedEx Racing Express Facts – Talladega Superspeedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: YellaWood 500

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 4/2:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 188 laps/500.08 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

Track Length: 2.66 Miles

Banking: 33 degrees

2019 Winner: Ryan Blaney

Express Notes:

Las Vegas Recap: Denny Hamlin looked to be cruising to a Round of 12 Playoffs win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday – until a late-race caution scrambled the field and knocked him far out of the lead. Hamlin and his fast FedEx Office Toyota led 121 of the 268 race laps around the 1.5-mile oval, resulting in a Stage 1 victory. His fate quickly changed late in Stage 3, though. Hamlin was enjoying a nearly two-second lead when he came to pit road for a green-flag stop on Lap 233, but the untimely caution flew as soon as he rejoined the field. The yellow, which flew in the middle of the pit cycle, left the No. 11 back in 12th. A two-tire pit stop on Lap 252 under another caution helped Hamlin make a final charge, but he ran out of laps before he could track down leader Kurt Busch, who went to Victory Lane and clinched his spot into the Round of 8.

Talladega Preview: The Round of 12 moves onto Talladega, the biggest and fastest track on the NASCAR circuit. Coming off a strong performance in Las Vegas, Hamlin and the FedEx #11 team look to carry that momentum with them as they bring their FedEx Express Toyota Camry to Talladega. Hamlin has only one win at the superspeedway but is focused on changing that narrative and securing his spot in the Round of 8 with a win this weekend.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Races: 29

Wins: 1

Poles: 0

Top-5: 8

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 320

Avg. Start: 17.4

Avg. Finish: 17.2

Hamlin Conversation – Talladega:

How are you feeling as you move deeper into the playoffs and yet to end up in Victory Lane?

“It’s just really unfortunate circumstances that are keeping us out of Victory Lane. I’m really happy with the way we’re running, though, and feel confident going into Talladega this weekend.”

You remain second in points behind the leader, Kevin Harvick. What is your FedEx Racing team’s focus as you get ready for Talladega?

“We need to maintain focus and let the rest take care of itself. Talladega is known as the biggest and the fastest course in the circuit. We’ve had success in previous races there and just need to build off of the momentum we gained in Las Vegas.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Talladega Superspeedway: FedEx Express is pleased to recognize team members at OLVRT in Memphis, Tenn., for their outstanding work through the COVID-19 pandemic by featuring the letters OLVRT on the B-post of the FedEx #11 at the Talladega Superspeedway YellaWood 500. The team moved personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID-19 test kits and other supplies throughout the country. These dedicated employees worked multiple weekend shifts over a four-month period, in addition to their normal schedules to provide priority service for these urgent medical shipments. The OLVRT team continues to assist with critical medical shipments for many pharmaceutical and medical customers.