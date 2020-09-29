NGROTS Advance: Todd Gilliland – Talladega Superspeedway

‌Track: Talladega Superspeedway, 2.66-mile oval

Race: 19 of 23

Event: Talladega 250 (250.04 miles, 94 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 3

1:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150

Saturday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway will be the final race in the Round of 10 playoffs. After difficult races the past two weeks at Bristol and Las Vegas, Todd Gilliland finds himself 10th, 19 points below the cutline. Of course, anything can happen at Talladega and Gilliland is planning to go for the win there.

This will be Gilliland’s third start at Talladega in the NGROTS. He earned his best finish there last year when he crossed the line second after leading seven laps. He also won the ARCA Menards Series race there last year in April in a DGR-Crosley entry.

In 18 starts this season, Gilliland has four top-five, nine top-10 finishes and has led 92 laps in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for FRM. He is 10th in the Round of 10, 19 points below the cutoff which will be decided Saturday at Talladega.

Speedco, part of the Love’s family of companies, will be back on Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 at Talladega. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

The Talladega 250 from Talladega Superspeedway will be run on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 94-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 20 and 40.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Talladega: 2

Best Start: 6th (2018 & 2019)

Best Finish: 2nd (2019)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th in the Round of 10 Playoffs (-19 from eighth place)

Gilliland on Talladega: “We may be down in the points, but we are not out. Anything can happen at Talladega. I finished second there last year in the truck race and won the ARCA race, so I have a lot of fun racing there. We really don’t have much to lose going for the win in the position we are in with the points, which is a great way to race. Our plan is to try to run up front the whole race to get as many stage points as possible and win everything we can.”