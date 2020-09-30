Chastain Looks to get Back in the Rhythm at Talladega

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 3rd (2019)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 2nd (2020)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2017 & 2020)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2020)

Race Notes

Saturday, October 3 at 4:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 25/50/113 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“It’s Talladega race week. We’re back in the Dyna-Gro Seed car. I’m pumped for that brand to be back on our No. 10 car at a place where our cars are super fast. Kaulig Racing and ECR engines are incredible at these superspeedways. They let AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley and myself make the aggressive moves that we want and that we need to make to try to go win this race. We’re below the cut line behind our competition right now. It’s not where we want to be. I made some pretty big mistakes behind the wheel and got in the fence early at Las Vegas. It’s not how I need to be performing in these playoffs, so lesson learned there. We will try to go to Talladega to just do what we normally do, go control this race, and try to win.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Dyna-Gro Seed

Dyna-Gro Seed, has a 30-year history of delivering quality seed with industry-leading performance and cutting-edge science. Marketing a broad selection of eight crops in 44 states, Dyna-Gro is focused on local success with regional seed solutions and retailers.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.