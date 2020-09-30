Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Maintain Traditional May And October Race Dates In Dynamic New 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

The legendary Coca-Cola 600 will again serve as the grand finale of the greatest day in racing with a Memorial Day Weekend race date of Sunday, May 30, 2021

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 30, 2020) – Two of NASCAR’s most treasured and anticipated annual events, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, will return to their traditional May and October weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2021, as officials today released next year’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 will once again cap off “The Greatest Day in Racing” on Memorial Day Weekend, Sunday, May 30, while the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 returns to its place as the pivotal cutoff race for Cup Series drivers chasing a championship in the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12 on Sunday, Oct. 10.

“While the new schedule features some dynamic changes with both new race tracks and race dates, we are honored to keep the historical tradition of NASCAR racing in May and October at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “We will miss the NASCAR All-Star Race on our 2021 event schedule, but we know race fans will be excited to see the show Texas Motor Speedway will produce mid-season as part of the revamped schedule.

“At Charlotte, we’ll welcome fans to salute the U.S. Armed Forces with us on Memorial Day Weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 and to witness the playoff pressure on the world’s best drivers at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. These two races are crown jewels in our sport and we’re privileged to have the opportunity to bring them to life for fans that make America’s Home for Racing their race vacation destination.”

NASCAR schedules for Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will be released at a later date.

