Past Race Champion, Justin Haley Looks to Defend Title at Talladega Superspeedway

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 1st (2020)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2020)

Haley secured his first-ever win in the NXS at Talladega Superspeedway in 2020

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2017 & 2020)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2020)

Race Notes

Saturday, October 3 at 4:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 25/50/113 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We are headed to Talladega Superspeedway – one of my favorites! I always love these superspeedway race tracks. I love the draft, I love going fast, and I can’t be more thankful to be with Kaulig Racing in the LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet for this weekend’s race. We won there the last time the Xfinity Series was there, and we won Daytona, so we’re going for three superspeedway wins in the No. 11 camp this weekend. We’ve got the same car and same motor, so I cannot wait to get on track this weekend. The first race of the playoffs in Las Vegas didn’t go as planned, but it wasn’t terrible. We’re slowly chipping away at it, and hopefully we have two good weeks here.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.

