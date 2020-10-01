CHEVY NCS AT TALLADEGA 2: Austin Dillon Teleconference Transcript

NASCAR CUP SERIES

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

YELLAWOOD 500

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

OCTOBER 1, 2020

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS/TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 1LE, met with media via teleconference to discuss his outlook going into Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, what it’s going to take for his team to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, his reaction to the announcement of the 2020 schedule, and more. Full Transcript:

LOOKING AHEAD ONE WEEK – YOU’VE GOT KIND OF A WILD CARD SITUATION THIS WEEK, BUT ANOTHER ONE NEXT WEEK AT THE ROVAL. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE DIFFERENCES ARE BETWEEN THE ROVAL-STYLE ROAD COURSE AND A MORE PURPOSE-BUILT ROAD COURSE, IN TERMS OF HOW YOU DRIVE AND ATTACK IT?

“I think there’s some subtle differences. Obviously, the Roval is a little more technical and the aspect of tighter corners – you’ve got to slow down more. And then you’ve got some big sweepers that are regular corners on the race track in three and four. It’s just kind of rough because it wasn’t originally built as a road course and some of the transitions are harsh. Some of the road courses that we go to that are built road courses are just probably smoother transitions and not as rough.”

THE ANNOUNCMENT THIS MORNING OF HMS AND RCR WORKING TOGETHER ON ONE ENGINE – HOW MUCH OF AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT WILL IT HAVE OR WHEN DO YOU THINK YOU’LL SEE THAT IMPACT?

“I think it’s really special. I think, especially for our R&D programs, as far as just the future goes – I feel like those two organizations, the power between them, kind of speaks for itself. Joining them for the success for all of us is going to be huge. I feel like just the two organizations coming together to compete and to make Chevrolet better than what we’ve even been this year. So, I’m pumped and really proud to finally be connecting with Hendrick in a deeper relationship with RCR. I think it’s great for both organizations and all the Chevy’s, really.”

TALK ABOUT THE SCHEDULE THAT WAS RELEASED YESTERDAY – WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT IT FOR 2021? DID ANYTHING SURPRISE YOU? THE REACTION FROM A DRIVER, SUCH AS YOURSELF, THAT WILL BE RACING FOR MANY YEARS TO COME.

“I think it’s really exciting for our sport. I love that we change it up. I think not all sports are as fluid that we are. We are able to move and change directions pretty quick and I think that’s a testament to the sanctioning body, to the owners, to the drivers, and everybody in the sport. It’s cool to try different things and it’s really all about our fans. I think adding all the different racetracks that we have and then also going to different markets is huge for us. Obviously, the first thing that pops into my mind is the Bristol dirt race because of my dirt background. There’s a couple more road races that are being adding, so I’ve got to sharpen my skills more. And probably do the 24-hour race – try to get in a car there and get more road course racing experience before we go into 2021. So, I’m pumped in general, as far as just getting to try new tracks. Nashville, when it was announced earlier this year, I had won a truck race the last one there. I’m pumped and I think the 750-package at Darlington, being a slick track, plays into our history there at Darlington. We’ve been good with the lower downforce and more power – it should be a good thing for me. I’m excited about the schedule.”

WHAT’S YOUR MOJO GOING INTO TALLADEGA? YOU START 12TH AT TALLADEGA AND I’M WONDERING, WHEN YOU ROLL OFF, WHAT’S ON YOUR MIND?

“Just winning. Vegas, we had a race going that we felt like we needed to have. Obviously, we had a failure that kind of crushed our points dream going into Talladega and how we would approach it. But the positive light in that is it’s a lot easier going to Talladega with one thing in mind and not worrying about points. I’m not really worried about points – I think we need to go win the race to transfer to the next round and try to create our own destiny that way. For me, it’s throwing caution to the wind. Obviously, you’ve got to get to the end of those things to win, but a lot of these guys that have been successful at speedway racing have also led a bunch of laps and put themselves in situations to do that. For me, from lap one, I’m racing and doing what I can to be aggressive and keep track position to show everybody around us that we’re there, we have a fast car to work with us, and just kind of prove a point from the beginning of the race on that we’re going to be a contender at Talladega. A little different approach than what we probably would have approached it with a little bit of a points gap – trying to play out and see how things go in each stage and go from there. But the way we’re sitting now, I think we need to win both stages and try to win the race.”

FOLLOWING UP TO THE QUESTION ABOUT THE ENGINES – RCR AND HENDRICK ARE STILL GOING TO HAVE SEPARATE ENGINE DEVELOPMENTS, SO TO SPEAK. WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE CHEVROLET KIND OF HAVE ONE-SINGULAR ENGINE SHOP, LIKE FORD HAS AND TOYOTA HAS?

“Well, I think the R&D part of it is the key. That’s where the horsepower comes from is the research and development. As long as each one is put together the same, there’s not much difference there I don’t feel. As long as the power is big, it’s what we all want. I think everybody from Hendrick and RCR would agree that we want to have the best engines on the track. And we are Chevrolet, really. I mean I don’t think there’s another Chevy engine builder out there other than RCR and Hendrick – excuse me if I’m wrong on that. So, I feel like we are the engine builders for Chevrolet and the two of us combined is just going to bring more power to the track; more great minds to think of ways to make this work.”

IS THERE ANYTHING YOU’D LIKE TO SEE NASCAR DO MORE OF, IN TERMS OF THE SCHEDULE AND HOW THEY CRAFT IT?

“That’s a hard one, man. I think that’s a hard position to be in because you try to play into everybody’s asks and wants as the schedule goes. So, I’d hate to be the person trying to make it all work. For me, I think they do a good job changing it up each year. I think they should continue to change it up and try new places. I’d like a rotating schedule of new tracks each and every year. I think that would be cool.”

THIS WEEKEND IS THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 2000 WINSTON 500, WHICH WAS DALE EARNHARDT’S FINAL VICTORY IN THE CUP SERIES. CAN YOU REFLECT ON THE LEGACY THAT RACE, PARTICULARLY WITHIN RCR? DID YOU WATCH THAT RACE GROWING UP OR DID YOU EVER GO BACK AND WATCH IT?

“Yeah, I’ve seen it a bunch – the replays that are on TV all the time. It was a spectacular race. Seeing him come from the back to the front and make the moves he made, he was known as a speedway racer and the things he could do in the draft. I think that was amazing. Obviously, there’s a lot of history there. That’s 20 years ago and I think that would be fitting for us to go win at Talladega and lock ourselves into the next round of the Playoffs. I think it was 20 years apart that we won the 500 too – someone told me that. Things are lining up and we’ll try to make it happen.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.