Diversified Motorsports Enterprises returns at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala.: For the first time since Kansas Speedway in July, Diversified Motorsports Enterprises (DME) will return to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) scene set to compete in Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Robby Lyons will drive the team’s No. 97 Chevrolet Silverado in his second NGROTS start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Lyons, 31, will continue to have the support of Sunwest Construction for the 19th race of the season.

“Diversified Motorsports Enterprises is glad to be back at the track this weekend at Talladega,” said team owner Logan Puckett.

“Without question, the year hasn’t gone as we hoped with the pandemic and all – but as an organization, we’ve rolled with the punches and we’re just thankful to be able to participate in the races that we can.

“Robby did a great job in the doubleheader at Kansas Speedway at July despite the hurdles he had to face and of course, Jesse (Little) did a good job to kick off the 2020 season to get us locked into the race and get DME to its first NASCAR green flag.”

Lyons is happy to be back on the NASCAR scene and the opportunity to draft his Diversified Motorsports Enterprises team into the spotlight.

“Bruce Cook and the entire Diversified Motorsports Enterprises crew have put together an incredible truck in preparation for this weekend’s race at Talladega,” said Lyons. “With superspeedway racing, half the battle is won In the shop before we even show up at the race track.

“Saturday will be my sixth career restrictor plate start, so I have a lot of confidence in being able to draw on that experience. I can’t thank Logan (Puckett) with DME and Sunwest Construction enough for another opportunity to wheel the No. 97 Chevrolet Silverado.”

Thinking back to the speed in their No. 97 Diversified Motorsports Enterprises Chevrolet Silverado in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Puckett is optimistic about the team’s potential in the 94-lap race this weekend.

“We had speed in our truck at Daytona, we showed that,” Puckett added. “Everyone knows though that superspeedway racing brings all the emotions to the forefront. You can be excited one minute and disappointed the next.

“I’ve watched Robby compete in several superspeedway races and he seems to have a knack for it. I know he’s going to do all he can behind the wheel to put himself and our DME team in a position for a good finish and that’s all you can ask or hope for when it comes to tracks like Daytona or Talladega.”

Under the leadership of Bruce Cook, Lyons, a native of Seminole, Fla. will make his second Talladega Truck start and hopes to improve on his respectful 14th place outing in 2018.

In 15 prior NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts, Lyons has a career-best finish of 12th in his series debut at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in 2017.

Talladega marks the fifth NGROTS start of 2020 for the popular driver.

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 38-truck field will take the green flag on Sat. Oct. 3, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

About Sunwest Construction:

Sunwest Construction was founded in 1986 and has grown into the premier construction and development company on the west coast of Florida.

Over the past 30 years they have built and developed over 17,000 condominium units and now specialize in mid-high-rise developments as well as commercial buildings and hotels alongside Marriott and Hampton Inn.