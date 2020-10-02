Weekend schedule for Talladega

NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend as the 2020 season winds down. Anything is possible at the unpredictable 2.66-mile track as drivers compete for a chance to win it all at the championship finale in November at Phoenix Raceway.
The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the Xfinity Series hit the track Saturday, at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively. Sunday afternoon the action continues as the Cup Series closes out the weekend at 2 p.m. with the second race in the Playoffs Round of 12.
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, Oct. 3
1 p.m.: Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 (Stages 20/40/94 Laps = 250.04 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: Sheldon Creed
4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 (Stages 25/50/113 Laps = 300.58 Miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: Chase Briscoe
Sunday, Oct. 4
2 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500 (Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500 Miles ) NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: Denny Hamlin
