2019 Dodge Challenger R/T | Customer Builds Series

PAOLI, Pa. (October 5th, 2020) – AmericanMuscle (AM) has released its newest customer spotlight video highlighting a 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T with a “Hot Wheels” vibe. Owner Bob Roundy chats virtually with AM host, Adam Maqboul to discuss his extensive appearance mods, spiced up interior, and the changes he’s made under the hood. Customers can head to AM’s customer builds page for additional images and a complete list of Bob’s modifications.

From the virtual walkaround of Bob’s R/T, his passion for exterior mods comes through loud and clear. From the lime green claw marks and lights to the bullet lug nuts and rear window louvers, this vehicle is a head-turner on every count. Customers will also find inspiration in the finer details of Bob’s build, mods that add up to make this R/T the show car that it is. As the video continues, Adam discusses Bob’s exhaust system offering a recommendation of his own. One key upgrade under the hood is the JLT cold air intake. As Bob points out “it let the car breathe as it should,” with a growl that sounds like it’s in sport mode. On the inside, thoughtful choices like the Hurst shifter and custom upholstery, add to the uniqueness of this custom build.

AM’s new video is ideal for customers who want to get a taste of all the possibilities out there when it comes to personalizing their Challenger. While Bob’s R/T is heavy on appearance mods, viewers will also gain insight into some popular performance mods they can add to their list. More information about this specific build is found on AM’s customer spotlight page. This includes images and a full breakdown of Bob’s modification list.

