Gaulding Takes “Count On Me NC” Pledge at Charlotte ROVAL™

Fort Worth, TX. (October 5, 2020) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are pleased to announce Visit North Carolina and Count On Me NC (COMNC) as a new primary sponsor for the upcoming Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity race to be held Saturday, October 10th. The No. 74 COMNC Chevrolet Camaro will be provided by MHR and running the ROVAL™, NASCAR’s newest track located at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Being both an active NASCAR driver and proud resident of North Carolina, I feel that with everything that has happened this year with COVID-19, we need to continue to help keep each other safe and make sure we reduce any risk of spread. I know by taking the Count On Me NC pledge and following the guidelines are a great way for all of us including myself to make a difference,” said Gray.

As a public health initiative built on evidence-based training for businesses and a play-it-safe pledge for the public, Count On Me NC welcomes Gray as a champion of the cause to fight the spread of COVID-19, said Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell.

“We’re beyond excited about Gray’s commitment to Count On Me NC,” said Tuttell. “He’s an exciting young talent with the kind of determination it takes to win at the track and also to help put COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror. Gray’s followers will be inspired to follow his lead when he talks about the importance of wearing masks, washing their hands, and waiting at a distance when they’re out in public. They’ll also connect the sea-green Count On Me NC logo on Gray’s car to certificates and signage displayed at thousands of hotels, restaurants and other North Carolina businesses that have completed the training in advanced sanitation and service measures.”

“Over the next several months, I am looking forward to being an ambassador for Count On Me NC and encouraging fans and businesses across North Carolina to join with me by taking and honoring the pledge. As NASCAR has shown, if we all work together by wearing masks, keeping our distance and washing our hands we can start to realize the benefits like having our fans safely back at the track this coming weekend,” stated Gray.

In addition to Count On Me NC being the primary sponsor, Panini America, the Official Trading Card of NASCAR will be riding along Saturday afternoon as an associate sponsor and will return Sunday as the primary NASCAR Cup Series sponsor of the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Count On Me NC will also be returning to the track with Gray on Sunday as an associate sponsor.

Make sure to catch all the race action for both races on NBC starting at 3:30 PM Eastern Time on Saturday, October 10th and 2:30PM Eastern Time on Sunday, October 11th.

About Count On Me NC

Count On Me NC is a public health initiative designed to help businesses operate as safely as possible, signal their commitment to best practices with signage, and enlist consumers to do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19. A collaboration led by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association in partnership with Visit North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and NC State Extension, the initiative centers on evidence-based training with specific guidance for sanitation and service that goes beyond the stringent health requirements that were in place before the pandemic. Participation is voluntary and free of charge, and training is available in English and Spanish. Thousands of hotels, restaurants, attractions, and other businesses display the sea-green Count On Me NC logo that signifies completion of the training. CountOnMeNC.org

About Visit North Carolina

Visit North Carolina is part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that oversees the state’s efforts in business and job recruitment and retention, international trade, and tourism, film and sports development. The mission of Visit NC is to unify and lead the state in developing North Carolina as a major destination for leisure travel, group tours, meetings and conventions, sports events and film production. One of the state’s most vital industries, tourism generates economic activity and employment in each of the state’s 100 counties. With its majestic mountains, pristine beaches and vibrant cities, North Carolina ranks sixth among states for overnight visitation. VisitNC.com.

About Panini

The Panini Group, established more than 50 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, MLBPA, NHL, NHLPA, College, FIFA, MLBPA, Disney, and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Panini has distribution channels in more than 100 countries and employs a staff of over 800. For more information visit us at www paniniamerica net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About SMG

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered an “outside of the box” company that works with clients and sponsor partners to provide “stand out” experiences. SMG uses advanced technology solutions and processes to provide highly effective and measurable results. For more information, visit www.standoutmg.com.