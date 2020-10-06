NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Talladega II

The NASCAR Xfinity Series was in town this past weekend at Talladega Superspeedway for the final race in the Round of 12.

Justin Haley walked away with his third straight superspeedway victory, leading just two laps once the dust settled. By securing the victory, Haley also picked up an additional five playoff points to his credit to carry over to the next round.

While Haley found success again at the superspeedways, Michael Annett was hit with a disqualification by having the car too low on the left-front. Annett originally finished third in the running order but was credited with a last-place finish instead. He is now is in a must-win situation heading into the Charlotte Roval this Saturday.

Next, we’ll take a look at how other Xfinity Series drivers did this past weekend for a rare second race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chase Briscoe – Despite getting in the wall late in the going while leading, Briscoe was class of the field and had control of the whole race. The Indiana native won both stages and led 73 laps, before ultimately finishing a disappointing 19th after slightly scraping the wall.



Previous Week Ranking – First

Noah Gragson – Gragson finished third in the running order, continuing his superspeedway dominance. There were some hairy moments including getting Briscoe sideways at one point off Turn 4 and nearly causing a wreck. Thankfully for Gragson, he continued on and earned his 13th top five of the year.



Previous Week Ranking – Fifth



Austin Cindric – Like Briscoe, Cindric had a great race going before he ended up wrecked entering pit road. Cindric was on task for a top-five after finishing second in both stages to his Ford Performance teammate Briscoe. Unfortunately, due to the accident, the Team Penske driver was relegated to a 34th place finish in the running order.



Previous Week Ranking – Second

Ross Chastain – It was a hard-fought sixth-place outing after what could have been a dismal day. The Kaulig driver was involved in an incident of his own making when he got turned around coming to a Lap 47 restart. Despite the incident, Chastain continued his rally toward the front and earned his 24th top 10 of the year, good enough to move on to the next round of the playoffs.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Justin Haley – It was a picture-perfect day for Justin Haley who was one of the few that came out unscathed from all the accidents that took place Saturday afternoon. Haley finished fourth in both stages before gaining the third Xfinity Series victory of his career.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Fell Out

Justin Allgaier – Engine troubles plagued Allgaier to a 34th place outing after finishing Top 10 in both stages early.



Previous Week Ranking – Third



Harrison Burton – It was a disappointing 23rd place for Burton after some crash damage to his No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota. The North Carolina native now finds himself outside looking in as the series moves on to the next round.

Previous Week Ranking – Fourth