Hamlin to start on pole position at Charlotte Roval

Denny Hamlin will be starting on pole position for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the third annual Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 11.

The starting lineup was based on four stats: current owner’s standings, the driver’s results from a previous Cup race, the owner’s results from a previous Cup race and the fastest lap recorded from a previous Cup race.

With that, Hamlin, who won last weekend’s Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, was awarded the top starting spot for this weekend’s race at Charlotte, which serves as the third and final event in the Round of 12 of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. This will mark the third time this season where Hamlin will start on pole position as he is secured into the Round of 8 in the Playoffs following his victory at Talladega.

Chase Elliott, the reigning winner of the Charlotte Roval, will start alongside Hamlin on the front row. Brad Keselowski will start in third place followed by Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman, who was revealed as the newest driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2021 season a day ago.

Austin Dillon, who currently sits 21 points below the top-eight cutline in the Playoff standings, will start in sixth place followed by Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch. Teammates Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola will line up in 11th and 12th.

Starting in positions 13-26 are William Byron, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman, Tyler Reddick, Ty Dillon, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Brennan Poole, Matt Kenseth, Ryan Blaney, Quin Houff and Bubba Wallace.

Starting in positions 27-38 are Timmy Hill, Cole Custer, Joey Gase, Jimmie Johnson, Michael McDowell, Corey LaJoie, J.J. Yeley, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, Gray Gaulding, James Davison and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will occur on Sunday, October 11, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.