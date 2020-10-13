Brandon Jones to remain with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021

Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Brandon Jones will be remaining as a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor for the organization and in the No. 19 Toyota Supra in 2021.

The 23-year-old native from Atlanta, Georgia, is currently in his third season competing with JGR in the Xfinity circuit. Through 29 Xfinity races this season, Jones has achieved three victories (Phoenix Raceway in March, Kansas Speedway in July and at Darlington Raceway in September). He has also recorded one pole, a career-high nine top-five results, 16 top-10 results and an average result of 13.0. He is still in contention for this year’s Xfinity Series championship after advancing to the Round of 8 in the Xfinity Playoffs following last weekend’s event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

“This has been a dream season so far and I couldn’t be prouder of our 19 team,” Jones said. “It’s been great to have Jeff Meendering as my crew chief for the second consecutive year and his leadership along with the consistency is exactly what this team needed. I also realize how fortunate I am to have partners like Menards and Toyota; their support means the world to me. This has been a phenomenal year and I couldn’t be more excited about being back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Right now, I remain focused on our championship run and making it to Phoenix where I won earlier this year for a shot at the Xfinity Series title.”

Through mid-October 2020, Jones has made 166 career starts in the Xfinity Series. He competed with Richard Childress Racing from 2015 through 2017 before joining JGR in 2018. He has achieved four career wins in the Xfinity circuit along with three poles, 18 top-five results and 66 top-10 results. He has made the Xfinity Playoffs four times, including this season.

Jones has also made 48 career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, from 2013 through this year. He captured his first elusive victory in the series at Pocono Raceway in June while driving the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“It has been a real thrill to watch Brandon’s development over the past few years with us in the Xfinity Series,” Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, added. “He is a Championship contender of course and his veteran leadership has been a real asset to our overall program. We’re excited about the opportunity he has the rest of this year and that he will return next season and continue to build upon that success.”

While Jones is set to remain at JGR next season, the remainder of the team’s driver lineup in the Xfinity Series will be announced at a later date.

Jones is set to return for the next NASCAR Xfinity Series event on the schedule this weekend at Kansas Speedway, a track where he has won at the last two visits for the series. The Xfinity event at Kansas will occur on Saturday, October 17, at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.